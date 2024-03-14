ExpressVPN's new Aircove Go router makes traveling safer

Whether you're a digital nomad or you travel a lot with your family, you may well know the pain of staying connected online in total security. Besides being unreliable, public Wi-Fi networks are notorious for acting as a back door for bad actors looking to pry on your private activity.

A virtual private network (VPN) can help here as it encrypts your data and spoofs your IP address for extra security. However, a single subscription isn't always enough to cover all your and your fellow travelers' devices, either. Now, one of the best VPN services out there has come up with a solution.

ExpressVPN has just launched Aircove Go, a portable version of its dedicated VPN router Aircove which was first released in October 2022. "The perfect travel companion," the VPN provider describes the palm-sized, compact, and lightweight tool. As of today March 14, 2024, Aircove Go is available for sale on Amazon at US$169.90 across 30+ countries.

Why use ExpressVPN's Aircove Go

Aircove Go is intended to allow you to take your home network on the road, and safeguard your online activities no matter where you are, even on public Wi-Fi.

"Think of Aircove Go as your digital security companion," said staff product manager of Aircove David Gilbert. "You can use it in a home office, entertainment room, hotel, co-working space, and more."

Developed entirely by the ExpressVPN team, Aircove Go is built upon the same tech behind its stay-at-home counterpart. It's powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, for example, meaning it can deliver faster and more reliable wireless connectivity. A new key feature here—Wi-Fi link—allows you to connect to the local network without an Ethernet cable.

Aircove Go offers the same advanced security features as Aircove, too. These include blocking tools for malicious ads, dangerous sites, and other web trackers; customizable parental controls; and device groups to organize all your devices according to specific needs and locations.

Aircove Device Group option permits to easily divide all of your connected devices into up to five different groups, each with its own VPN location. (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

The provider also promises that Aircove Go is super easy to use.

One-time setup and an auto-update feature mean that all you need to do is turn on your portable router VPN at any given location and connect all your devices instantly without the need to sign in for each one individually. Even better, you can conveniently power the router via a USB-C adapter.

Aircove Go protects unlimited devices (including smart home appliances that can’t install VPN software) across a space of up to 750 square feet. This means it might be just the right solution for people living in small apartments as well.

Gilbert said that the new tool comes as a way to give ExpressVPN users an even more flexible way to be protected online.

"Since the launch of Aircove, we have consistently enhanced our VPN router experience to meet the diverse needs of our users. Our users tell us that they love Aircove and wanted a flexible solution that would allow them to enjoy the benefits of a VPN router at home and beyond," he said.

"[Aircove Go] is just our latest innovation and we will continue to expand our suite of offerings to help users take control of all aspects of their digital lives."