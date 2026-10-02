NASA's SR-71 Blackbird has vanished from its outdoor display pole

Satellite imagery shows the Blackbird was gone by mid-May 2026, or possibly April

Retired engineers Mike Relja and Tim Conners declined NASA's offer to help fly the Blackbird

A Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird with tail number 844 has vanished from the outdoor exhibit at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center, prompting questions about the agency's plans.

Satellite imagery obtained by Aviation Week shows the aircraft had left its pole by the middle of May 2026, and possibly even as early as April.

The aircraft left its pole months before Jared Isaacman, NASA's administrator, showed a silhouette resembling the Blackbird at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles in September.

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Former engineers say NASA asked for help

Retired test engineer Mike Relja, now well into his seventies, said NASA offered him work roughly four weeks ago on returning the aircraft to flight, but he declined.

David Ash, a onetime Navy pilot who joined NASA in June to direct special projects, made the request but never explained the agency's motives.

“I told the guy, ‘You know, I’m too old to be doing this,’” Relja told Aviation Week. “I wish you well. I’d like to see you make it. It would be interesting. But I just don’t think you can get there from here.”

The airframe is 59 years old, and last flew on October 9, 1999 leaving a gap of almost 27 years and a long list of challenges.

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Whoever takes this job should expect engines left idle for decades, cavities holding moisture and grit, and no spares after the $600 million stock was destroyed in 2007.

JP-7 fuel, triethylborane, hydraulic fluids and specialised ground carts would also need restoring, Relja said, and the last JP-7 stocks were burned in 2002.

NASA has not confirmed any plan to fly the aircraft again, and a spokesperson declined to explain why it was taken off its pole.

A similar offer was made to Tim Conners, a retired NASA test engineer, but he too declined the offer - however, he suggested that museum aircraft could supply spares, since nine Blackbirds reached exhibits with engines.

“My first thought was, ‘My god, I would drop everything [to help] …My second thought was, ‘How in the world are they going to do it? Those subsystems could be cannibalized,” said Tim Conners.

“The architecture was as simple as they could make it…It’s a big deal, but it should not be a showstopper…compared to some of the other challenges.”

Why NASA might want the aircraft

When asked about the silhouette at a press conference, Jared Isaacman said, "You sure that's a Blackbird?" and didn’t clarify anything.

At the EAA AirVenture in July, journalists asked him whether he had authority to revive such an old aircraft, and his response was "That's classified."

The SR-71 cruised near Mach 3.2 at almost 85,000 feet, and NASA flew Blackbirds in the 1990s for research on propulsion, structures and sonic booms.

The Aviationist notes that no aircraft currently used by NASA can reproduce that combination of speed and altitude.

The Blackbird could also serve as a stepping stone between supersonic testing and hypersonic flight, or as a carrier for experimental vehicles, though the latter would need modifications.

Reviving a long-retired aircraft isn't unheard of, either. The F-117 left service in 2008, yet it still flies regularly for training and testing nearly two decades later.

The estimate for reactivating an SR-71 for intelligence missions, made about two years after the final flight, reached $40 million to $45 million.

Adjusting for inflation alone, that estimate would be roughly $75 million to $85 million today. The real cost would likely run higher given the need to rebuild the supply chains, spare parts, and trained crews.

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