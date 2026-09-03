Lenovo's 990g ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 is the only laptop at its AI-centric launch with no AI claims attached, and that might be intentional

Lenovo announced the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 at IFA 2026: a 990g notebook with up to a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED option, Intel Core 7 Series 3 silicon, and a starting price of $999.99 in Q1 2027

It is the only computing product in an AI-branded launch with no TOPS figure and no Copilot+ claims as part of its published spec sheet

The laptop does make compromises, skipping Thunderbolt and USB4 connectivity, WiFi 7 at half the channel width of the Arm-based ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 it launches alongside, and an HDMI 2.1 port that caps out at a 4K 60Hz output

Lenovo announced the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 at Innovation World during IFA 2026: a 990g notebook running Intel Core 7 processors from the Series 3 generation, starting at $999.99 and available for purchase in Q1 2027.

It arrives as part of a series of launches focused on what Lenovo calls "Hybrid AI for Business," but it's the only computing product in the press release that makes no AI claims out of the box.

It offers excellent general-purpose compute capabilities but cuts back in some key connectivity areas that might deter power users.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

A performant, lightweight option that cuts back on some key features

The higher-end version of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 offers a 14-inch 16:10 2.8K OLED running at 120Hz with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 500 nits, and a bent anti-glare finish, which is an excellent offering in a market teeming with cheaper options. For those unwilling to pay the premium it will inevitably command, the ThinkBook 14x also offers a WUXGA LCD alternative with the same 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB, 400 nits, and optional touch.

Lenovo's press release says the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 "delivers premium mobility in an ultra-thin, lightweight design built for everyday productivity," and it is hard to argue otherwise for a laptop that holds its own in a market that is getting pricier thanks to soaring component costs.

It does, however, make significant cuts to get there; the most prominent is the lack of Thunderbolt or USB4 ports, despite sporting a CPU (Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3) that supports them. It also cuts Wi-Fi support to 160MHz versus 320MHz on the accompanying ThinkBook 14 Gen 9, effectively halving its maximum data throughput.

Despite this drawback, it has two USB-C ports that currently offer USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity at 10Gbps, which should suffice for most mainstream users even if the four-Thunderbolt-lane standard of Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 platform controller remains unused.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also comes with an 18Gbps HDMI 2.1 port (TMDS) that caps maximum output at 4K 60Hz, which is arguably a lesser concern for a laptop that lacks Thunderbolt support, which already limits its potential to be paired with an eGPU and is unlikely to offer much to gamers, who would otherwise be the primary audience for a high refresh rate at a 4K resolution.

Lenovo has not published the AI TOPS capabilities of the as-yet-unnamed Core Ultra 7 Series 3 CPU it is pairing with the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2, even as the ThinkBook 14 Gen 9, announced alongside it features a Snapdragon X2 Plus with an explicitly stated 80 TOPS AI performance by Qualcomm and Copilot+ support out of the box.

One could argue that the AI aspect being skipped is intentional, and the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 caters to a vastly different crowd, something that is easy to reconcile with, but the compromises in connectivity hit hard for any power user looking for a capable but feature-packed 14-inch laptop in the segment even if Lenovo has indirectly made it abundantly clear about what its target audience is: casual users that need a thin, but performant 14-inch laptop.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.