Win a RIG R8 PRO headset with a Miami-inspired Mod-Set

Choose between the HS (PlayStation) and HX (Xbox) model

Enter by signing up as a TechRadar Insider, which is free

Enter now Visit the TechRadar Insider competitions hub for your chance to win

Now's a great time to become a TechRadar Insider, because for a limited time we’ve teamed up with Nacon to give members in the US the chance to win a RIG R8 PRO headset.

As we noted in our RIG R8 Pro review, it's a well-built, great value $179.99 wireless gaming headset with "tight, distortion-free sound", a replaceable 60-hour battery, and dual wireless connectivity.

The headset also comes in two versions, one for PlayStation (HS) and one for Xbox (HX), which the winner gets to pick from based on whichever suits their console.

One of its standout features is the swappable earcup plates, and — to make the most of them — the winner will also get to choose one of two Miami-inspired Mod-Set designs: Coastal Cruise or Horizon Haze.

To have a chance of winning one of the French gaming brand’s highly rated accessories, simply sign up to become a TechRadar Insider by clicking "Join Now" at the top of this page. The best part? It costs nothing to join.

If you're already a member, head over to the competitions hub to enter. Entries opened on 3 November, 2026 and close at 8am ET on 1 December 2026, and are only open to those that live in the US, with some specific exclusions.

Please read the terms and conditions (below) before entering. If you have any questions about how to enter, email membership@techradar.com and we'll get back to you. Good luck, gamers!

*No purchase necessary. Prize draw opens 08:00 (ET) on 11/03/26 and closes 08:00 (ET) 12/01/26. To enter the prize draw, entrants must submit their email address while signed into an active membership account, or by creating a free membership account at the time of entry. To enter by mail, send your full name, mailing address, and email address in a stamped envelope to: TechRadar's RIG R8 PRO headset giveaway, Future US LLC,130 West 42nd Street, 7th Floor New York, NY 10036. Limit to one entry per envelope. Mail-in entries must be received by 08:00 (ET) 12/02/26 to be valid, and carry equal weight in the drawing as online entries. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, US residents only (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law, employees and direct family members of employees of Future US LLC "Future" and Nacon. One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive a RIG R8 PRO gaming headset (either the HS / HX) and their choice of one of two Miami-inspired mod-set designs.. The winner/s will be randomly drawn and notified by email within 28 days of the closing date by Future, and must provide a US delivery address; the prize will be delivered by Nacon. If no response is received within 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. Winners of $2000 or more worth of prizes in a calendar year will receive IRS form 1099. Prize value may be taxable, and winners are solely responsible for all applicable taxes. By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ , collection of personal data in accordance with Future's privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/ . and collection of personal data in accordance with Nacon’s privacy policy at: https://corporate.nacongaming.com/en/privacy-policy/

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