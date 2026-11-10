'We want data centers in Norway, but we can’t have all types of data centers': Norwegian government halts new grid connections as it looks to limit AI facility construction until late 2027

Norway has temporarily halted new data centers from connecting to its power grid

Restrictions could continue until late 2027 until regulations catch up

Norwegian government also reveals plans for new licensing system for data center operators

Norway has temporarily halted the building of new data centers in the country as it looks to limit the fast roll-out of new AI facilities.

System operator Statnett and the Norwegian government confirmed the move will look to halt the rapid expansion of power-intensive data centers across the country until regulations are in place.

The Norwegian government also revealed plans to introduce a new licensing system to regulate the expansion of large-scale cloud operators, instead favoring facilities which serve vital areas such as defense, police and emergency services, health services and other critical infrastructure such as the mobile network and the financial system.

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"Control the growth"

“We want data centers in Norway, but we can’t have all types of data centers,” Digitalization Minister Torgeir Micaelsen said.

“We must therefore control the growth and ensure that Norway gets the data centers we actually need — those that provide the greatest societal benefit.”

The announcement will pause any new data center developments - but any projects already approved for a grid connection, or those already connected, will be unaffected.

Norway has become a popular location for new data centers, and Statnett said it expects the restrictions to be in place until at least August 2027, as fluctuating data center loads could destabilize grid operations across the country.

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Statnett said it believes around 800MW of data centers are currently connected in the Norway, with an additional 4.2GW is reserved, and 9.1GW is in the capacity queue.

However around 18GW is currently being requested for connection - over a third of the country's peak power demand.

Norway has already imposed a temporary ban on the establishment of new data centers used to mine cryptocurrencies, and is already the site of existing and planned data centers from big players such as Microsoft, Nscale, TikTok (through Green Mountain), and CoreWeave.

The news comes at a critical time for data center developers, with opposition to new facilities spreading across the world.

More than 100 organizations across 15 European countries recently came together to campaign against ongoing AI data center developments, calling for an immediate moratorium on new large-scale campuses.

Via DataCenterDynamics

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