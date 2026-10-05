Finland plans four connection categories, with facilities of 1MW or less getting priority

Large data centers could move further back in Finland’s electricity connection queue

Projects above 10MW would enter a separate category under Finland’s proposed system

Finland's government has drafted an amendment that would end arrival-order grid connections with rules that give smaller projects earlier access.

The change would place large computing facilities into lower priority categories unless they satisfy additional electricity production and flexibility requirements.

The government says the changes are intended to encourage major power users to reduce pressure on electricity prices and constrained network capacity.

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New categories would change connection priorities

Under the proposal, connection applications would be divided into four categories, with each group receiving different priority under the revised system.

The first category would cover connections requiring no more than 3MW, allowing eligible projects to retain year-round processing.

Critical infrastructure would also qualify, alongside storage facilities up to 100kVA and certain storage systems connected directly to power plants.

Data centers would generally be excluded from this category, unless their required connection capacity is 1MW or less.

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The second category would include data centers requiring more than 1MW but no more than 10MW of connection capacity.

However, those facilities could qualify for different treatment if they provide flexibility agreements covering generation capacity equal to at least 80% of peak demand.

The third category would include data centers above 10MW, which would not face the production commitment attached to projects in the second category.

The fourth category would contain other connection applications that do not qualify for any of the three higher priority groups.

The government expects the proposed arrangement to encourage energy-intensive operators to consider locations where electricity networks face less congestion.

It would also require certain facilities to contribute directly toward local electricity supply before receiving connection priority under the new framework.

Large facilities face additional electricity requirements

For qualifying projects, 50% of their expected yearly electricity use would need coverage from generation located within the surrounding area.

That generating facility would have to begin operating within 36 months before the associated data center becomes operational under the proposed conditions.

The electricity source would also need to remain within the same locality, preventing projects from relying entirely upon generation situated elsewhere.

Data centers would additionally need to make flexible generation or demand reduction available through an organized electricity trading platform.

The flexibility arrangement would require uninterrupted generation capability, with available output reaching at least 10% of the facility's maximum demand.

Projects meeting the first three categories would then enter a common six-month allocation process rather than receiving connections solely according to application dates.

The first allocation under that process is scheduled for December 2027, giving applicants a defined timeframe for consideration.

The amendment is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, and could also affect earlier requests without completed connection agreements.

That provision would allow the proposed rules to influence applications already submitted if negotiations have not produced binding arrangements.

Via DataCenterDynamic

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