How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 tomorrow — including start times and what to expect
Games like 007 First Light, Big Walk, and Resident Evil Requiem lead the nominations
- The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 will air on November 11 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT / 7PM CEST
- Fans can tune in and watch the event live, which will be hosted by Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis actor Alix Wilton Regan
- The ceremony will announce winners for 25 categories, including Ultimate Game of the Year
The winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, one of the biggest ceremonies of the year that celebrates the best games of this year, will be revealed this week - here's when you can tune in.
The show is scheduled to begin on November 11 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT / 7PM CEST and can be watched live via YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, X, Future Games, and more.
Hosted by Dragon Age: Inquisition and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis actor Alix Wilton Regan, the event will also feature guest presenters from the industry, including Rare composer Chloe Kwok, art and creative director Rex Crowle, Paddle Paddle Paddle developer Mateo Covic, and interviewer, actor, and presenter AlicesPixels.
More guest presenters include Resident Evil Requiem actor Nick Apostolides, Star Wars: Galactic Racer actor and Wrestling’s Mr. Charles Crowley, Richard Summers-Calvert, CD Projekt Red production director Malgorzata Mitrega, composer Richard Jacques, and Control Resonant actor, Frankie Kevich.
"I’m absolutely thrilled to be your host for this year’s Golden Joystick Awards on November 11th," said Wilton Regan. "We’re celebrating the greatest games of the past 12 months - and, more importantly, the incredibly talented teams who made them happen. The people who put in thousands of hours creating virtual worlds for us to get hopelessly lost in. Get ready for an evening of special guests, spectacular games, and plenty of silly jokes. See you on November 11th when we will unveil your winners!'"
Games like 007 First Light, Resident Evil Requiem, Dispatch, Forza Horizon 6, Big Walk, Crimson Desert, and more are leading this year's nominations across 25 categories, including Ultimate Game of the Year, 22 of which are voted for by the public.
"This year’s shortlist offers a fascinating cross-section of our industry in 2026, with the work of small teams of indie developers sitting shoulder to shoulder with titanic gaming franchises like Pokémon and Resident Evil, as well as huge IPs like Star Wars and James Bond," said content director Daniel Dawkins.
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"The Golden Joystick Awards are the only games awards show chosen by the players - and we can’t wait to see who the public have voted for. Tune in on November 11 to find out the winners and honor the hard work of our industry’s supremely talented developers - in a dazzling ceremony hosted by the wonderful Alix Wilton Regan."
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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