I listened to Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth on Alessandro Cortini's Campfire Audio IEMs, and now everything else is just… less than

Opinion
By published

Clara took me to parallel dimensions

Campfire Audio Clara earbuds, with TR&#039;s Money No Object badge
(Image credit: Future)
Money no object

We love to give practical buying advice on the latest gadgets here at TechRadar. But sometimes what we love even more is to indulge in the most high-end, cutting-edge, luxurious tech on the planet. That's what we bring you in our Money No Object columns – you can find the whole series here.

In case you missed the news, a quick recap: back in mid January, the gloriously oddball Portland Oregon IEM specialist Campfire Audio and Alessandro Cortini – oh yes, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inductee and celebrated Nine Inch Nails synth player/guitarist/bassist – announced an in-ear monitor collaboration called Clara. And the story goes that it was actually Cortini humbly sniffing around Ken Ball's Campfire, if you will, not the other way around.

I still don't know how it happened (and look, this isn't the place to get into that) but I got hold of a pair. And reader, I put them in my ears. I am not about to bite the hand that feeds…

Campfire Audio Clara held in a hand, or worn by a woman

(Image credit: Future)

This is not to be considered a full review – you'll note the lack of a star-rating at the top of this missive. But you should note that I have tested many, many in-ear monitors over the years (including most of the best wired earbuds on the market), and listening to Nine Inch Nails with Campfire-and-Cortini's Clara was a rare joy indeed.

My listening session included reference Flac files stored on my trusty FiiO M23; downloaded Apple Music tracks on my lowly old iPhone 12 Pro via the superb iFi hip dac 3 (this CA x AC collab arrives with a USB-C to Lightning adapter and a Pilot 3.5mm to USB-C DAC/dongle, plus Campfire's 3.5mm and 4.4mm 'Time Stream Duet' cables, so practically all portable sources are on the menu), and the Astell & Kern HC4 to my MacBook Pro, streaming Tidal's hi-res output.

All I ask is that if you're using your smartphone as a source, please, please hardwire these in-ears to a good digital-to-analog-converter – and by that I mean one of the best portable DACs. Because given the highest resolution you (and your wallet) can muster, CA's Clara IEMs will have at it, pull it apart, separate it, emphatically not violate or desecrate it, and bring it closer to God.

Let me be abundantly clear: if you've never heard Nine Inch Nails (or in fact any layered, heavier track) in hi-res audio or on a decent high-res portable player, and you're a fan, I really hope you get the opportunity to at least try these in-ear monitors.

Campfire Audio Clara held in a hand, or worn by a woman

(Image credit: Future)

We're in this together… 

Deep breath everyone: Campfire Audio's Clara IEMs are available now, as I type, priced at $1,999 / £1,999 (around AU$3,900). So nearly two grand – yes, with a capital G. And I think they're worth every last cent. If you cannot get your head around that right now, it's okay. But I'd like you to try…

Aside from being some of the most stunning-looking in-ear monitors I've seen in some time – think ice cubes permeated with a deep-blue melancholy – the pre-fitted Comply memory foam tips slip into my ears happily to allow the ergonomic driver housing to hug my concha. The cable also snakes neatly around my auricle as if its sole desire is to be there, and that's highly unusual for my smaller ears. Often, fitting IEMs is an issue for me, the kind of thing I wouldn't do in a rush but worth it once I get it right. That's simply not the case here; these earpieces are spot on.

I've written countless words on this Portland Oregon IEM maker's output since I became a full-time audio journalist in 2018, (see my considered thoughts on the Trifecta, Fathom, excellent Solaris Stellar Horizon, and Moon Rover) but the Clara have stolen the spot on heavy rotation I'd previously assigned to the Solaris Stellar Horizon. Why? Because for me, Campfire Audio x Alessandro Cortini – specifically Ken Ball on design and production; Cortini on headshell and overall sonic profile – is the perfect drug.

Campfire Audio Clara held in a hand, or worn by a woman

(Image credit: Future)

No, you can't take it

I cue up Head Like a Hole, because if you can convince me Cortini did anything other than tune Clara using tracks on which he's played synth, guitars, keys and bass live, I'll give up (and perhaps head into the void). The percussion, drum kicks and samples over in my right ear reveal themselves like sonic artifacts in cut-glass jars, each ready for my approval – but only if I've fully appreciated the previous article, intake of breath, or frequency.

Even if I didn't know it beforehand, listening to the IEMs Cortini has put his name to emphatically confirms that he'd already mastered various axes before joining NIN in the mid noughties. Cortini never lets anything go awry. Keys are human, brought deftly to the front of my cerebral cortex; guitars remain resolutely held in check but with miles of space to expand; a hardcore industrial inky bass underpins the whole. The band's more ambient or purely instrumental soundscapes (A Warm Place; The Persistence of Loss) call to mind the silky layers one sees in French pastry lamination.

Campfire Audio Clara held in a hand, or worn by a woman

(Image credit: Future)

The brooding With Teeth intro slithers from my left to right ear. A guitar arrives somewhere above my left collarbone. It moves to my right ear and ultimately back again, of course. It always does. But this time I hear how slowly it snakes over; I notice an overlap I'd not detected before, as if I've just glanced at it anew.

I also listened to a treasured Cortini collaboration with Daniel Avery, (one I was lucky enough to hear at L-Acoustics in London), Illusion of Time, and seldom have I heard a set of in-ears so eager to open out and celebrate the delightfully dark and pensive detail in these tracks. A set of headphones rarely reveals fresh elements within much-thumbed albums for me any more. But it happened here.

Campfire Audio Clara held in a hand, or worn by a woman

(Image credit: Future)

What else should you know? The cable is flat in design, noise-free, and certainly will not tangle. Oh, the accessories! Yes, there's plenty to get through. You get a hard case, a folding leather pouch with a carabiner to clip it to things (it's marginally smaller than the one I got with the Solaris Stellar Horizon, but still), a mesh zipper bag, and a two-pocket IEM pouch for just the headshells. Then, there's a microfiber cleaning cloth, assorted eartips (foam, silicone, Final Type-E) and a little IEM cleaning tool.

Campfire Audio Clara held in a hand, or worn by a woman

(Image credit: Future)

Underneath it all is the latest version of Campfire’s dual-magnet dynamic driver, an advanced dual-diaphragm balanced armature driver for mids, and Campfire’s signature dual super-tweeters with proprietary Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber (TAEC) tech. And I have no complaints about their integration.

In fact, I've yet to detect a significant flaw in the dynamic rise and fall, healthy low end, sparkling treble or stone-cold sonic precision that Campfire Audio and Cortini have achieved here for the money. You could even say that when Campfire agreed to send me a set, I had to try… and I came back haunted.

Campfire Audio Clara held in a hand, or worn by a woman

(Image credit: Future)

You may also like

Becky Scarrott
Becky Scarrott
Audio Editor

Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Campfire Audio Clara IEMs on blue background
Campfire Audio's Alessandro Cortini collab IEMs are everything my Nine Inch Nails-loving heart needs
Activo Q1 buds close up
Activo Q1 hybrid IEM headphones review: impressive and affordable audiophile IEMs
FiiO FP3 wired earbuds hanging off the top of a metallic stand
I tested these near-perfect entry-level FiiO wired earbuds and their tasteful, bold and beautiful fidelity blew me away
Meze Audio 105 AER headphones in a hi-fi testing room, on gray background
Meze Audio 105 AER open-backed headphones are a lesson to high-end audio brands: you can let us mere mortals in on it too
Noble FoKus Rex5 earbuds in a green case on a metallic surface
Noble FoKus Rex5 review: well-built true wireless earbuds that err on the expensive and make you think – 'when is green too green?'
Technics EAH-AZ100 in-ear headphones on a white surface
Technics EAH-AZ100 review: premium true wireless earbuds that bridge gap between 'good' and 'great'
Latest in Headphones
Close-up of woman using AirPods Pro 2
AirPods could catch up with Samsung buds with a live translation free upgrade in iOS 19
Campfire Audio Clara earbuds, with TR&#039;s Money No Object badge
I listened to Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth on Alessandro Cortini's Campfire Audio IEMs, and now everything else is just… less than
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
AirPods 4 are down to $99 again, but there's a better AirPods Pro 2 deal that I'd buy
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones in black on orange background with price cut text
Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people
AirPods Pro 2 out of their case on a wooden surface
Camera-toting AirPods with Apple Intelligence said to be in active development – but the idea may be too flawed to take off
A screen shot from a promotional video showing the HealthBuds fitness tracking earphones from Synseer
These mysterious wireless earbuds claim to monitor your heart and hearing health simultaneously, but there’s a catch
Latest in Opinion
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks before the start of an Apple event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple held an event to showcase the new iPhone 16, Airpods and Apple Watch models. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The big Siri Apple Intelligence delay proves that maybe we really don't know Apple at all
Racks of servers inside a data center.
Modernizing data centers: an efficient path forward
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Apple Intelligence is a fever dream that I bet Apple wishes we could all forget about
Asus ROG Ally using Steam
I think Asus could be the perfect partner for an Xbox handheld – but I have questions
Hands typing on a keyboard surrounded by security icons
The psychology of scams: how cybercriminals are exploiting the human brain
A person using a desktop computer.
The role of automation in achieving sustainability goals
More about headphones
The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro on a bronze table.

I tested the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro and they're better, but never twice as good as the non-Pro 5 – and sadly, they're double the money

Close-up of woman using AirPods Pro 2

AirPods could catch up with Samsung buds with a live translation free upgrade in iOS 19
Nissan EvolvAD Autonomous Drive on the road

I’ve tried Nissan’s latest advanced driverless technology – and it handles 60mph on rural roads better than most humans
See more latest
Most Popular
The Apple iPhone 16e held at a slant at a window
From iPhone to Android and (almost) back again – the iPhone 16e failed to lure me back to iOS
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks before the start of an Apple event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple held an event to showcase the new iPhone 16, Airpods and Apple Watch models. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The big Siri Apple Intelligence delay proves that maybe we really don't know Apple at all
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Apple Intelligence is a fever dream that I bet Apple wishes we could all forget about
Racks of servers inside a data center.
Modernizing data centers: an efficient path forward
Asus ROG Ally using Steam
I think Asus could be the perfect partner for an Xbox handheld – but I have questions
Hands typing on a keyboard surrounded by security icons
The psychology of scams: how cybercriminals are exploiting the human brain
A person using a desktop computer.
The role of automation in achieving sustainability goals
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
4 ways ChatGPT Tasks can help you take control of your life – trust me it's my favorite AI tool of 2025 so far
Cyber-security
The definitive guide to credential collaboration
Voice cloning
I cloned my voice in seconds using a free AI app, and we really need to talk about speech synthesis