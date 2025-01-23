Beyerdynamic's new IEMs come in four specifications, for every band member

The numbers you need to remember are 70, 71, 72 or 73

…Oh, and $499, which is the price

Revered hi-fi brand Beyerdynamic (see the Aventho 300 for the firm's most recent headphone hit, but that's just for starters) has released a new line of professional in-ear monitors, and the company wants you to know that every member of the band has been specifically catered for here.

The DT 70 IE, DT 71 IE, DT 72 IE, and DT 73 IE (that's the full quartet) all feature Beyerdynamic's own TESLA.11 dynamic driver system, boasting a Total Harmonic Distortion (often abbreviated to THD) of just 0.02%, which is very low indeed – anything below 0.1% is typically considered gifted for an in-ear monitor. Beyer calls it "one of the loudest, lowest-distortion systems available", but you also get five different sizes of silicone eartips and three pairs of Comply memory foam eartips to achieve a decent fit and seal (nobody wants distractions from the Amazon delivery guy outside while trying to lay down a particular riff).

So what's different in each set? The acoustic tuning, friend. For example, if you're a drummer, Beyer knows you need crisp bass and clear treble with just slightly reduced mids, to get what you need from the mix – so the DT 71 IE is the pair for you…

The new Beyerdynamic IEMs will be available in Q2 2025, priced $499.99 per pair, which is around £409 or AU$799, give or take (but those last two figures are guesstimates, rather than official prices).

Which of the Beyer bunch is best (for you)?

So, let's briefly delve into which of Beyerdynamic's quartet of IEMs might work best for you.

DT 70 IE is billed as the ideal set "for mixing and critical listening" with a "precise, linear tuning that follows the Fletcher-Munson curve". So, it's the set aimed squarely at the audiophile and the live mixer, with a cable that the company says "minimizes structure-borne noise", plus a gold-plated MMCX connector for a stable, long-lasting connection.

DT 71 IE is quite simply "for drummers and bassists" with a tailored sound signature that Beyerdynamic assures us "enhances low frequencies while ensuring detailed reproduction of cymbals, percussion and bass guitar overtones" with slightly reduced mids (because some vocalists can be a lot).

Speaking of vocals, DT 72 IE is "for guitarists and singers" with a "subtly tuned bass" that its makers say won't overwhelm during performance. Beyerdynamic also notes that the frequency response between 200-500 Hz compensates for the “occlusion effect,” which should nix any muffled mixes during the gig.

Finally, DT 73 IE is the pair for you if you're an orchestral musician, pianist or keyboard player. Extra care here has been taken with treble overtones (there's a subtle boost from 5kHz upwards), alongside natural bass and mids. It's all about hearing intricate harmonic details clearly, but in a non-fatiguing sound profile.

Oh, and you may have spotted acclaimed jazz pianist, gospel artist and producer Cory Henry in the press shots. That's because he and Gina Miles (winner of The Voice Season 23) will be helping to showcase the new products. How? By performing at select times at Beyerdynamic's booth at the National Association of Music Merchants (or NAMM) in Anaheim, from (Thursday January 23) through Saturday, January 25. Don't forget…

