In so many ways, 2022 feels like a lifetime ago. A quick refresher? ChatGPT and DALL-E had only just started gaining widespread attention, Kendrick Lamar unleashed Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers onto a wholly unsuspecting public, and over in my corner of the globe, the UK went through three Prime Ministers in just two months – and also lost the world’s longest-reigning monarch.

But also in my largely happy and music-filled corner of TechRadar (sorry to make it all about me), a star was born. One November morning in 2022, the humble, inexpensive Sivga Oriole arrived on my desk and promptly made me ditch high-end audio for quite some time. Indeed, they were the top budget pick in my best wired headphones guide for well over a year.

And now, the Chinese audio specialist is back with something also finished in wood, also wired, and also even more inexpensive. What you're looking at are the Sivga Que UTG – I know, nowhere near as memorable a moniker as the Sivga Oriole, but still – and the headline-grabber is that they're $89 / £89 (which is around AU$140).

I mean, for that money they're a no-brainer, right? And I haven't even started on the all-new glass driver…

(Image credit: Sivga)

Soon turned out, had a heart of glass…

The Que UTG feature "ultra-thin flat glass" diaphragms. Why would you want that? Well, flat diaphragms are what generally superior planar magnetic designs use (over the more traditional cone-shaped membranes); but specifically the use of glass? That comes down to a balance of high rigidity versus low mass.

Under the (frankly stunning) hand-polished South American green sandalwood top-plate, each earpiece houses a 10mm driver with ultra-thin glass diaphragm made possible by a partnership between Taiwanese glass processor Glass Acoustic Innovations (GAIT) and Japanese glass manufacturer Japan Electric Glass (NEG). This chemically-treated glass, says Sivga, possesses higher rigidity than traditional paper/pulp drivers but has very low internal mass – because it's less than 0.4mm thick.

Worried about the driver simply cracking or shattering? Me too, initially, but Sivga says we shouldn't be: unlike paper solutions, Que UTG's glass will not easily degrade following extended exposure to bass vibration or humidity within its headshell, but glass is still very much a recyclable material.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, the zinc alloy accents look high-end (much more high-end than their price tag suggests!), with acoustic vents to help suppress resonance. A contender for our best wired earbuds guide? Watch this space…

You also get a 1.25m silver-plated, oxygen-free copper cable for connecting to audio sources (including your smartphone and some of the best hi-res audio players) and interchangeable 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced connectors.

Rarely would I suggest purchasing something you haven't listened to first. In fact, I never do that. But I just think this audio specialist's work is so groundbreaking, so intriguing and so affordable(!) that if you're a dyed-in-the-wool audiophile or simply audiophile-curious, it would be silly not to give the Que UTG a spot on your wish-list. I certainly cannot wait to hear them…