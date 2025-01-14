Campfire Audio's Alessandro Cortini collab IEMs are everything my Nine Inch Nails-loving heart needs

Cortini loves Campfire IEMs so much, he approached founder Ken Ball

The result is Clara, a hybrid driver configuration elite set of IEMs

Clara IEMs are now available, priced $1,999 / £1,999 (around AU$3,900)

Sometimes the story of a beautifully symbiotic hi-fi partnership and how it came into being feels just a tad too good to be true. The tale as it's being told (and according to committed audiophile and mutual friend of both parties, John Darko) involves long-time lover of Campfire Audio products, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inductee and celebrated NIN synth/bassist, Alessandro Cortini. The story goes that Cortini humbly pitched the idea of a collaborative in-ear monitor effort to CA's founder, Ken Ball, just over a year ago. No, not the other way around; this isn't like that. And he said yes, folks!

Look, when the resulting product is one of the most stunning-looking pairs of IEMs I've seen in many years – not to mention a set of wired earbuds that can be worn in support of a musician who's been on heavy rotation in my ears since 1988 – I don't care if the story's been embellished a little.

I've also long been a fan of the niche Portland Oregon IEM maker's output since I discovered it 2018, including the excellent Trifecta, Fathom, the Solaris Stellar Horizon (which still sit pretty in TechRadar's best wired earbuds buying guide) and more recently the Moon Rover.

But Campfire Audio x Alessandro Cortini – specifically Ken Ball on design and production; Cortini on headshell type and overall sound? This is different. This might just be the perfect drug.

Clara: no, you can't take it

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

So what's (ahem) underneath it all? That'll be the latest iteration of Campfire’s dual-magnet dynamic driver. Then, there's the advanced dual-diaphragm balanced armature driver for mids, plus Campfire’s signature dual super-tweeters, paired with the brand’s proprietary Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber (TAEC) tech.

This is Campfire Audio so I'd expect some visual theatrics, and sure enough, they don't disappoint aesthetically. The Clara IEM has a printed transparent acrylic finish with navy internal elements, so you can see the insides and feel closer to its multiple drivers.

Pricing? Of course, but take a deep breath. You're looking at $1,999 / £1,999 (around AU$3,900 where sold).

Something I can never have? Quite possibly. But I'm not hurt about it – I'd absolutely love to test them if I possibly can. Watch this space…