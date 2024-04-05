Campfire Audio makes some of the best wired headphones in the business (I still can't decide whether I ultimately prefer the Campfire Audio Solaris Stellar Horizon or the Trifecta; each shines sonically for very different reasons). However, the company's newest Fathom feature a very different driver configuration again, to promise a "detailed presentation with just the right touch of mid-band warmth".

As we've come to expect from Campfire, Fathom headphones are encased in an angular but ergonomic machined aluminum body, anodized this time in a black dip. The highlight here is those little Rainbow PVD fastening halos, which seem to throw subtle rainbows of light against the deep black of the shell.

Looks aside, audiophiles want what's under the hood and Campfire's been cooking up a new configuration, namely six (yes, six) custom-made balanced armature drivers. The setup includes dual custom high-definition "super tweeters" for handling the highs; a pair of custom mid-range drivers for vocals and instruments and dual custom BA woofers to hold down those juicy bass frequencies.

All of this engineering doesn't come cheap, as they're priced at a very premium $1,049 / £1,049 (which is around AU$2,012).

'Sound true to the original recording' is actually a pretty wild idea for Campfire Audio – but it's a good one

As mentioned above, I adore select Campfire Audio offerings. Aside from the sound quality, I enjoy it when a company moves to the beat of its own drum. Campfire is proudly based in Portland, Oregon (a city known for its friendly, artsy outlook and "Keep Portland Weird" bumper stickers) and CA often seemingly likes to play with its sound signatures to offer a fresh recipe. It's always a talented sound, it's just… different across its oeuvre, in terms of the fine-tuning of those various driver setups.

The goal of Fathom’s design? "A sound true to the original recording, allowing you to hear your music with clarity and depth." So, authenticity is the true aim here – not a sonic curve that is novel but appealing, nor a different balance to that which you're used to in your audiophile listening gear. And I think it's a wise move. I cannot vouch for the integration of those potentially picky BA drivers yet, but I like the plan.

And it wouldn't be Campfire Audio if the accessories weren't on point. Here, there's a folding leather carrying case (hand-made in Portugal, of course) a rainbow PVD carabiner, a total of six ear tips, an earphone cleaning tool and a Campfire Audio lapel pin to enjoy with your music. With Fathom, you also now get two cables – 3.5mm and a balanced 4.4mm termination – in the company's Time Stream design, featuring eight silver-plated copper conductors in a ribbon configuration.

Campfire Audio Fathom earbuds are available now, but irrespective of how good they may sound, they won't be heading into any of our "budget" buying guides any time soon. However, if you're looking to spend a little rather than a lot and you want to go wireless, be sure to consult our best budget wireless earbuds guide.

