I've been tracking Amazon's Black Friday early deals all month — these are the 30+ best discounts available now

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Amazon's Black Friday sale officially kicks off tomorrow, November 17 ! But you don't have to wait to grab a bargain. Check out our pick of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals available right now.

Are you a Prime member yet?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Ascannio)

If there's one thing you need to do to take full advantage of any major Amazon sale is to become a Prime member. While I think many Aussies already are, some of you might still be wondering what it means to be a Prime member, what you're actually paying for and if shelling out a monthly or annual sum is actually worth it.

In short, if you're a regular Amazon shopper, I think it's worth signing up for it. Your AU$12..99 monthly fee (or AU$79 annually) gets you free and expedited shipping on thousands of eligible products without needing to fulfil a minimum spend.

That fee also gets you free access to Prime Video (which does have some excellent shows and movies), along with Prime Reading and Prime Gaming. Just the first one more than makes up for the investment you're making in my opinion.

While there are generally no Prime-exclusive deals right now, there are the occasional coupons or lightning deals that won't explicitly say it's for Prime members, but will only appear if you're signed in with a paid account. You can find out more about the subscription service in my dedicated guide to what is Amazon Prime in Australia.

It's also worth noting that if you've never tried this service before, signing up now will get you a 30-day free trial that more than covers the sale. If you don't want to pay at all, you can cancel as soon as the sale finishes. Keep in mind that if you use the same email later to sign up again, you will not get that free trial later even if you didn't use all 30 days.

If you're interested in getting your delivery from Amazon expedited this sale season, you can hit one of the buttons below to sign up.



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