I've been tracking Amazon's Black Friday early deals all month — these are the 30+ best discounts available now
There are some all-time low prices on coffee machines, air fryers, vacuums, headphones and more
Amazon's Black Friday is almost here — it offically goes live on November 17 and runs to Cyber Monday on November 30.
In the meantime, I've already gone through hundreds of deals with my team and we've picked our favourites early deals below.
• Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
If you've never tried Amazon Prime before, you can sign up now and get yourself a free 30-day free trial that you can cancel any time if you don't want to pay the ongoing AU$12.99 subscription fee.
Amazon quick links
• Amazon Bestsellers: see what everyone else is buying
• Lightning deals: hurry — just hours to buy limited stocks
• Deals ending at midnight: you don't want to sleep on these
• Amazon devices: up to 70% off oon Echos, Ring, Eero & more
• Electronics bestsellers: USB cables, chargers, batteries & more
• Computing bestsellers: discounts on cables to peripherals
• Appliance bestsellers: from the humble kettle to room heaters & more
Editor's picks: today's top deals
This is just AU$1 more than the lowest price I have seen for the Ugreen Mini 30W charger, and it's a great buy. The charger is extremely compact, which makes it an ideal choice to leave in a bag as a backup option. It can fast charge most phones and with 20V output, even top up a laptop if needed.
We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar, but it’s hard to ignore the 100K customer reviews on Amazon. While often discounted to this price, if you’re after dependable Bluetooth buds on a budget, these are a great option.
Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.
While they don't include ANC, these affordable Sony headphones are still a solid buy, plus this is the best price we have seen on Amazon so far. In our Sony WH-CH530 review we said that "they supply great sound for the price, with beautiful warm bass, clean mids, and expressive treble."
This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.
If you're after a compact model that can feed one or two people, this Philips option is great for under a hundred dollary-doos. It's been hovering around the AU$95 mark for a while, so it's quite the best deal, but it's still a discount that's hard to pass up on an air fryer with a staggering 13 preset cooking options.
These affordable earbuds with ANC are brimming with features, including a range of ANC modes, EQ presets and other audio adjustments. They sound good (but you'll want to tweak it from the default) and they'll last up to 7.5 hours with ANC on before they need a recharge. Check out our Earfun Air Pro 4 review for more info and take advantage of this offer.
The JBL Grip plugs the gap between the smaller Clip and formidable Flip. It's a compact speaker that delivers a big sound, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear.
A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.
If you're looking for a great set of noise-cancelling over-ears but don't want to pay a lot of cash, this deal on the excellent WH-CH730N headphones is worth a look. As we said in our WH-CH730N review, they offer great value-for-money option with an excellent set of features, solid sound quality, and a nifty, foldable design,
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food-storage post-feast.
This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.
If you've already got a decent coffee maker but one without a grinder, just add this Breville machine to get fresh ground coffee. It has over 60 settings for precise control over your beans, meaning you should be able to extract the most delicious shot from the grind catering to your taste.
A welcome saving on Breville's answer to the SodaStream. Not only can you use the InFizz Fusion to carbonate water, but you can fizz any liquid you can think of — other than hot beverages of course. This nifty machine is sure to be a hit during at-home cocktail nights.
Offering “incredible sound” according to our review, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and they give up to 7 hours of music. While they have been slightly cheaper, this is the not far off the best price we have seen since lately.
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars in our review as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile.
We've not reviewed this set of Beats earbuds just yet, but we've been impressed with the brand's previous efforts, including the previous Beats Fit Pro. This newer model has a more secure fit, perfect for workout sessions, a smaller case and full IPX4 water and sweat resistance. They don't get the heart-rate sensor as found in the Powerbeats Pro unfortunately, but otherwise this is a cracking set of in-ear headphones.
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Even better, the current deal price is near to the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts — ice creams, gelatos, smoothies — but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price.
We haven’t reviewed this Bose soundbar, but if it’s anything like the brand’s other models, we’re confident it will do a mighty fine job of boosting the sound from your TV, ideal when watching movies. If you want to add even more low-end grunt, it works with the company’s Bass Modules (sold separately). A Dialogue mode helps to boost vocals, and if you fancy a dance around your bedroom or living room, Bluetooth is onboard for you to stream your favourite tunes.
While not the lowest price we've seen, this is still a great deal on Apple's flagship earbuds. The ANC is best-in-class, and the sound and fit have been improved over the Pro 2. Check out our review for the full story.
As a recent addition to Samsung's well-received budget tablet range, the A11 picks up where the A9 left off, and at the same price too. This is the base model, with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, but you can expand that easily to up to 2TB via a microSD card. If you need an Android tablet for daily use like browsing, watching videos and maybe playing a few games, this one's well worth considering, although it has been available for less than AU$300 previously.
Not a big discount and even I balk at recommending a toaster that costs more then AU$50, but I have the Black Truffle model of this 2-slice toaster and trust me when I say it's one of the best toasters I've used. Sure, it's overkill for the average person but if you can get the perfect toast every morning (or arvo or evening), I think it's worth considering.
The Vivoactive 5 contains a lot of the premium Garmin features found in its more expensive offerings, while also priced closer to conventional smartwatches. These features include on-board GPS, on-device storage for offline music via Spotify, and fitness metrics like Body Battery and VO2 Max.
We called this the best smart ring for battery life (rated up to 12 days + a further 150 days with the charging case) while also being a more affordable option than Oura and Samsung at full price. The Gen 2 added a sleep apnoea tracker to make up for the price hike over its predecessor. Again, be sure to source the sizing kit first as not all smart rings are made the same.
Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica S has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew two cups simultaneously with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too, so it’s a good all-in-one solution.
The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do to simply enjoy the results — now AU$20 more than what it cost at the start of the sale.
It's a pity only one colourway is going for this price, but if you don't mind the dusty pink of Sony's latest flagship cans, you'll be in for a treat. Arguably one of the best headphones available today, there's no doubting performance here, with beautifully balanced sound and great ANC.
With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing, only the Charcoal model gets the full discount.
If you’re after a coffee that makes itself, then it’s hard to go past the Breville Creatista Plus. A great compact pod machine that uses the Original Nespresso pods, and one that can also do milk frothing without requiring a whole other appliance.
This is a fantastic discount on Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum to date, and what I like even more about it is the quick-release floorhead so you don't have to keep bending to take off or clip it back in again. For your money, you're getting 315AW of suction and a very powerful motor, a new compression dust cup that can hold up to 30 days of compacted dirt, the new anti-tangle FluffyCones floorhead with dust-illuminating light and long runtime too. If you want the latest from the popular brand, this one is it.
This handheld gaming PC has been cheaper before, dropping to the AU$899 mark but, then again, nothing really comes cheap these days. Importantly, though, this is a great performer, with a vivid 8-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It's also rather nice looking and comfortable in the hand.
We've only reviewed the more expensive Touch model, but if you take your coffee seriously – and want a barista-level cup of joe easily, this is the deal for you. Offering automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and milk texturing, this machine lets you go from beans to latte in seconds.
Amazon's Black Friday sale officially kicks off tomorrow, November 17! But you don't have to wait to grab a bargain. Check out our pick of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals available right now.
Are you a Prime member yet?
If there's one thing you need to do to take full advantage of any major Amazon sale is to become a Prime member. While I think many Aussies already are, some of you might still be wondering what it means to be a Prime member, what you're actually paying for and if shelling out a monthly or annual sum is actually worth it.
In short, if you're a regular Amazon shopper, I think it's worth signing up for it. Your AU$12..99 monthly fee (or AU$79 annually) gets you free and expedited shipping on thousands of eligible products without needing to fulfil a minimum spend.
That fee also gets you free access to Prime Video (which does have some excellent shows and movies), along with Prime Reading and Prime Gaming. Just the first one more than makes up for the investment you're making in my opinion.
While there are generally no Prime-exclusive deals right now, there are the occasional coupons or lightning deals that won't explicitly say it's for Prime members, but will only appear if you're signed in with a paid account. You can find out more about the subscription service in my dedicated guide to what is Amazon Prime in Australia.
It's also worth noting that if you've never tried this service before, signing up now will get you a 30-day free trial that more than covers the sale. If you don't want to pay at all, you can cancel as soon as the sale finishes. Keep in mind that if you use the same email later to sign up again, you will not get that free trial later even if you didn't use all 30 days.
If you're interested in getting your delivery from Amazon expedited this sale season, you can hit one of the buttons below to sign up.
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