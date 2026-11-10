'Designed for unmatched versatility' — Secretlab's ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar is a new desk light featuring a versatile 3-point adjustment arm that 'fits into any setup'
The Secretlba ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar Add-On launches today
- Secretlab announces the ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar Add-On, launching today
- The desk light is designed to pair with the Secretlab Magnus Monitor Arm
- The light bar offers a three-point adjustment arm that unlocks a wider and more precise range of adjustments for "unmatched versatility"
Secretlab has announced the ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar Add-On, a new ergonomic, elevated overhead desk light "designed for unmatched versatility."
"Good desk lighting helps reduce monitor glare and eye strain over long hours," Secretlab said. "But the amount of light you need and its positioning changes with what you’re doing. Yet, conventional monitor light bars offer limited control over both. They also sit on top of your monitor, restricting their range of adjustments."
Designed to attach magnetically to the Secretlab Magnus Monitor Arm, the new Secretlab ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar solves this issue by offering a flexible three-point adjustment arm, unlocking a wider and more precise range of adjustments for "unmatched versatility."
Compatible with any VESA-mounted screen, the desk light also features a full spectrum of brightness and temperature options and "delivers the right light setting for every position, activity, and mood."
The light bar's elevated position and asymmetrical optical design deliver light across your entire workspace by directing it downward and away from the screen, which minimizes reflections and glare while balancing brightness contrast between your display and workspace for more comfortable viewing.
Alongside Magnus Monitor Arm compatibility, the light bar includes a magnetic webcam mount attachment that keeps your display unobstructed, as well as immersive RGB ambient lighting powered by Nanoleaf, with access to 16.8 million color combinations. Lighting can be fine-tuned via a dedicated wireless controller and the Nanoleaf Smart App for quick access or the Nanoleaf Smart App.
The Secretlab ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar Add-On launches today, November 10, and is available at Secretlab.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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