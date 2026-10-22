Secretlab has announced its new Titan Evo and Magnus Pro League of Legends K/DA collection

The virtual pop group returns with new music, and Secretlab is celebrating with a themed gaming chair and standing gaming desk

Both are wreathed in rich burgundy flame and the K/DA iconography

Secretlab is expanding its Secretlab Titan Evo and Magnus Pro series with a new League of Legends collection inspired by the game's virtual pop group, K/DA.

K/DA has officially made a comeback after years away with a new album consisting of four tracks, 'Firestarter,' 'Never Going Back,' 'Watch Me,' and 'Girls,' and to mark the occasion, Secretlab has announced its stunning new Titan Evo gaming chair and Magnus Pro desk, launching today at Secretlab.

"The comeback we’ve all been waiting for," Secretlab announced. "Celebrate the return of K/DA, the virtual global pop supergroup within the iconic League of Legends world, with the brand newSecretlabLeague ofLegends K/DA Firestarter Collection."

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Wreathed in rich burgundy flame, black leather, and the iconography for the members of K/DA, including Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, and Akali, the Titan Evo League of Legends Firestarter edition also features gradient embroidery and silver frame motifs on the side wings.

The Secretlab Titan Evo is one of the best gaming chairs on offer, designed with patent-pending cold-cure foam, a pebble seat base, and four-way L-adapt lumbar back support to ensure comfort for long gaming sessions.

The Titan Evo can also be paired with the Magnus Pro League of Legends Firestarter edition, the first standing desk in the K/DA collection. Featuring fire wrapped around the entire frame and the same iconography of the group's members, the desk also offers a matching cable management bundle with hot metallic pink anchors.

The Secretlab Magnus Pro features built-in power, cable management, and a controller, and is one of TechRadar Gaming's picks for the best standing desks money can buy right now.

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