SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have announced a new Fortnite gaming accessories collection

Each product is inspired by Fortnite 's most iconic mascots, including Peely and Fishstick

The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds | Fortnite Peely Edition, for example, feature a reimagined design in banana peel yellow

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have teamed up with Epic Games to deliver the ultimate gaming accessory collection for Fortnite fans.

The officially licensed peripheral collection, launching today, is "designed to bring the iconic game to players’ real-world gaming battle stations," and consists of ten accessories and hardware pieces from across a multitude of gaming gear categories.

Inspired by Fortnite's most iconic mascots, like Peely and Gudd, Fishstick, Supply Llama, and Water Sprites, the collection includes headsets, earbuds, mice, mousepads, PBT keycaps, Performance Thumbsticks, Thumb Grips, and more.

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Additionally, every SteelSeries item comes with a special in-game code for the likes of emotes, Outfits, and Pickaxes.

The Arctis Gamebuds | Fortnite Peely Edition, priced at $219.99 / £179.99, has received a full redesign with a banana-yellow finish and a unique charging case design; this comes with a code for the in-game Oro Outfit.

Meanwhile, the Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Mouse | Fortnite Storm Edition brings a vivid multi-color splash to any setup, complete with a lightning-embossed scroll wheel and honeycomb pattern inspired by the Storm. Priced at $129.99 / £119.99, fans can also claim a code for the Frozen Bear Pickaxe.

PC players can also customize their keyboard with the PBT Keycaps | Fortnite Fishstick, Guff, Supply Llama Editions, which are priced at $79.99 / £69.99 and designed in collaboration with Epic Games. Players can also claim the in-game Statuesque emote.

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You can check out the full SteelSeries and KontrolFreek collection below, alongside their prices.

SteelSeries Fortnite Collection:

Arctis GameBuds | Fortnite Peely Edition – $219.99 / £179.99 / EMEA €199.99

– $219.99 / £179.99 / EMEA €199.99 Arctis Nova 3 Wireless PC/Xbox | Fortnite Sprite Edition - $129.99 / £119.99 / EMEA €129.99

- $129.99 / £119.99 / EMEA €129.99 Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Mouse| Fortnite Storm Edition - $129.99 / £119.99 / EMEA €129.99

- $129.99 / £119.99 / EMEA €129.99 QcK XXL | Fortnite Battle Bus Edition – $49.99 / £44.99 / EMEA €49.99

– $49.99 / £44.99 / EMEA €49.99 QcK L | Fortnite Fishstick & Guff Editions – $29.99 / £29.99 / EMEA €34.99

– $29.99 / £29.99 / EMEA €34.99 PBT Keycaps | Fortnite Fishstick, Guff, Supply Llama Editions – $79.99 / UK £69.99 / EMEA €79.99

– $79.99 / UK £69.99 / EMEA €79.99 Artisan Keycap | Fortnite Edition - $79.99 / £79.99 / EMEA €89.99

KontrolFreek Fortnite Collection:

Fortnite Aim Boost Kit | Durrr Burger Edition with Collector’s Burger Box Case - $34.99 / £34.99 / EMEA €34.99

- $34.99 / £34.99 / EMEA €34.99 Fortnite Performance Fishsticks | Fishstick Edition – $19.99 / UK £19.99 / EMEA €19.99

– $19.99 / UK £19.99 / EMEA €19.99 Fortnite No-Slip Thumb Grips | Supply Llama Edition – $14.99 / UK £14.99 / EMEA €14.99