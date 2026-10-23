Nacon reveals its officially licensed Xbox controller, the Revolution Pro X – Special Edition

The controller design is inspired by Hell Is Us and is now available for £109.99 / $129.90 / €129.99

It combines mechanical fine-tuning for all playstyles and tournament-grade precision

Nacon has announced the Revolution Pro X – Special Edition, its new officially licensed Xbox wireless controller inspired by Rogue Factor's action-adventure game, Hell Is Us.

Revolution Pro X – Special Edition is designed for competitive gaming and combines mechanical tuning and tournament-grade precision, allowing players on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Smart TVs to customize controls to suit their playstyle.

Available now at NaconGaming for £109.99 / $129.90 / €129.99, the jet-black controller features a minimalist whorl design inspired by Hell Is Us and features contactless Hall Effect joysticks and instant triggers equipped with micro-switches "without mechanical wear," plus two programmable shortcut buttons on the back.

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It also offers four vibration motors, two programmable rear buttons, a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, and a 3 m detachable braided USB-C cable.

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"Its control ring lets you adjust the mechanical tension of the joysticks with a single gesture to prioritize either fast movements or precise aiming, depending on the situation," Nacon said.

When connected to a PC, it offers a wired mode with a 1,000 Hz polling rate and matches a claimed latency of 1 ms, prioritizing responsiveness in fast-paced games like first-person shooters.

"With the Revolution Pro X – SE, we wanted to offer a full-featured precision controller at a competitive price,” says Yannick Allaert, director of Nacon's accessories division.

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"Its joystick tension adjustment, Hall Effect sensors, and micro-switch combine technologies designed to allow every player to tailor their controls to their playing style."