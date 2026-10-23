Nacon announces the Revolution Pro X – Special Edition, a new Hell Is Us-inspired Xbox controller offering 'joystick tension adjustment, Hall Effect sensors, and micro-switch combine technologies'
The officially licensed Xbox controller is priced at £109.99 / $129.90
- Nacon reveals its officially licensed Xbox controller, the Revolution Pro X – Special Edition
- The controller design is inspired by Hell Is Us and is now available for £109.99 / $129.90 / €129.99
- It combines mechanical fine-tuning for all playstyles and tournament-grade precision
Nacon has announced the Revolution Pro X – Special Edition, its new officially licensed Xbox wireless controller inspired by Rogue Factor's action-adventure game, Hell Is Us.
Revolution Pro X – Special Edition is designed for competitive gaming and combines mechanical tuning and tournament-grade precision, allowing players on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Smart TVs to customize controls to suit their playstyle.
Available now at NaconGaming for £109.99 / $129.90 / €129.99, the jet-black controller features a minimalist whorl design inspired by Hell Is Us and features contactless Hall Effect joysticks and instant triggers equipped with micro-switches "without mechanical wear," plus two programmable shortcut buttons on the back.
It also offers four vibration motors, two programmable rear buttons, a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, and a 3 m detachable braided USB-C cable.
"Its control ring lets you adjust the mechanical tension of the joysticks with a single gesture to prioritize either fast movements or precise aiming, depending on the situation," Nacon said.
When connected to a PC, it offers a wired mode with a 1,000 Hz polling rate and matches a claimed latency of 1 ms, prioritizing responsiveness in fast-paced games like first-person shooters.
"With the Revolution Pro X – SE, we wanted to offer a full-featured precision controller at a competitive price,” says Yannick Allaert, director of Nacon's accessories division.
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"Its joystick tension adjustment, Hall Effect sensors, and micro-switch combine technologies designed to allow every player to tailor their controls to their playing style."
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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