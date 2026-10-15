The Xbox Nano Controller has been announced and launches on November 4

Pre-orders are open now for the rechargeable, compact controller at $49.99 / £44.99

Microsoft says it's designed as a pocketable and approachable controller for the whole family

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Nano Controller, an affordable, rechargeable compact gamepad launching on November 4.

Available for pre-order now at $49.99 / £44.99, the Xbox Nano Controller is Microsoft's "smallest controller," at just over 5 inches, weighing 3.5 ounces, and "lighter and shorter than most modern smartphones."

Designed as a pocketable, approachable controller for the whole family, all 18 standard Xbox gameplay inputs are featured, for games like Minecraft Dungeons 2, Grounded, Forza Horizon 6, and more.

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"Designed to fit nearly every pocket and budget," Microsoft said, "Its compact design offers a great option for younger players, smaller hands, or anyone seeking something portable for play on the go."

The Nano Controller also includes a rechargeable battery and a programmable Action Button that players can customize for features like screenshots, gameplay capture, and other shortcuts, as well as Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth support, allowing a connection across a range of compatible devices.

In addition, Microsoft has teamed up with Samsung to introduce a special Xbox Nano Controller and a 2-month Game Pass Ultimate offer for new members in the US who purchase select Samsung TVs this holiday season.

It's also working with Meta on a separate holiday offer in the US that includes an Xbox Nano Controller and a 2-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for new members with the purchase of a Meta Quest.

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