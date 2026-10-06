If you're searching for a new mobile controller, then there's no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day. Best Buy's Techtober Sale is live right now, with the brilliant Razer Kishi Ultra available for just $104.99 (was $149.99) – a $45 saving.

• Browse the full Best Buy Techtober Sale

This is comfortably the best mobile controller that I've ever tested and, believe me, I've gone hands-on with countless models across the price spectrum. It's supremely comfortable in the hands, offers rare full-size thumbsticks and buttons, and comes with some brilliant software that enables compatibility with games that don't traditionally support mobile pads. It even has full RGB lighting, which means it looks awesome to boot.

There is a catch, though. This model is being phased out in favor of the newer(though not meaningfully better) Razer Kishi V3 Pro, so it's become pretty hard to find. This Best Buy offer is labelled as clearance, so it might be your last chance to get your hands on it before it's gone for good!

Today's best mobile controller deal

Clearance Save $45 Razer Kishi Ultra: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Best Buy This is a near-perfect mobile controller that I awarded a rare full five-star score thanks to its incredibly comfortable form factor, brilliant performance, and compatibility with a wide range of USB Type-C phones and even smaller tablets. Currently on clearance, I'd snap it up while you can!

The Razer Kishi Ultra used to have a spot locked down on our best mobile controllers guide, only replaced by the Razer Kishi V3 Pro when availability started to become more limited.

It's still an excellent pad, though, and in my eyes, actually the better of the two models. It's not only cheaper, but it has RGB lighting, which the V3 Pro entirely lacks. Performance is otherwise extremely similar, so you're not losing out by going for this slightly older design.