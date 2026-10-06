I use this affordable Switch 2 controller instead of the Pro Controller, because of a key feature that Nintendo's option lacks — here's why I think it's the better buy right now

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Snag a stellar Switch 2 accessory saving

Man holding Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2, playing Mario Kart World, with badge that reads &#039;TechRadar: price cut&#039;
(Image credit: Future)

If you're a Nintendo Switch 2 player and want a great wireless controller that comes at an easy-to-stomach price, then the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller is a great option. Despite already being an affordable option, though, it just got even cheaper, making it a must-buy for gamers on a budget.

The Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller is just £24.97 (was £49.99) at Amazon, meaning you can score 50% off in the Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days sale.

Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

In the US? Fear not. You can also score a discount, with the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller available for $51.99 (was $64.99) over at Best Buy.

At these prices, this controller is an absolute steal. It has drift-resistant TMR thumbsticks (something the official Switch 2 Pro Controller skips on), a strong 40-hour battery life, an enticing design, and an ergonomic lightweight feel. I use it every single day, whether I'm sinking countless hours into Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, racing my friends in Mario Kart World, or exploring the whimsical world of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book — and even after hundreds of hours of use, it continues to be a reliable option.

Want to know more about these sweet deals? Scroll on down for more details and to learn more about the features that Turtle Beach's controller has to offer.

Today's best Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller deal in the UK

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
Save 50%
Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was £49.99 now £24.97 at Amazon

If you're in the UK, you can score a mega 50% saving on this Switch 2 wireless controller from Turtle Beach. With frictionless TMR thumbsticks, excellent ergonomics, and a funky design, this is an amazing affordable option. This offer applies only to the Donkey Kong design, which just so happens to be my personal favorite — what a result!

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Today's best Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller deal in the US

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
Save 20%
Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was $64.99 now $51.99 at Best Buy

OK, the US deal isn't quite as big as the UK alternative, but a 20% saving is still nothing to sneer at. This wireless controller from Turtle Beach offers frictionless TMR thumbsticks, fantastic ergonomics, and plenty of battery life for long gaming sessions. This discount applies to the Black colorway only.

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In my Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 review, I talked up its lengthy battery life, collection of fun designs, and lightweight feel — but one thing really sets it apart: the TMR thumsticks. These ensure strong responsiveness and precision, while also making stick drift less likely — a key reason to choose this model over the official Pro Controller.

More generally, the thumbsticks are textured an provide good grip, so you can be confident in your split-second decision making in-game. Pair that with a heavy discount, and this controller feels like a great buy right now.

It's worth noting that you'll have to make a few sacrifices with this controller. There's no rumble, no NFC for Amiibo, and it can't wake your console either. But if you just want a reliable and ergonomic Switch 2 controller that's available at a low price, then I think this model is well worth buying. I've seen no degradation in terms of performance or cosmetics after hundreds of hours of use, so why not snap it up today?

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

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Harry Padoan
Harry Padoan
Senior Writer, Reviews

Harry is a Senior Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.

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