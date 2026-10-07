Nintendo Switch 2 games have a bit of a reputation. They're normally expensive, retailing at $69.99 or more in many cases, and don't often go on sale — especially if they're the latest entries in major first-party Nintendo franchises.

This Amazon Prime Day, it looks like things are finally changing, however. There are some amazing Nintendo Switch 2 game deals in the US, including mega discounts on usually pricey titles.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Take Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, for example, which is now down to just $39.99 (was $69.99). There's Mario Tennis Fever as well, which is only $49.99 (was $69.99). Both deals represent new lowest-ever prices and, with stock currently flying off virtual shelves, are likely to sell out quickly.

Read on for even more hand-picked recommendations from the sale.

Save big on Nintendo Switch 2 games this Amazon Prime Day

More Prime Day deals in the US