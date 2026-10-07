Cheap Pokémon, discounted Mario, and more — Amazon's big blowout sale shows Switch 2 games don't have to be expensive
Built your Switch 2 library for less
Nintendo Switch 2 games have a bit of a reputation. They're normally expensive, retailing at $69.99 or more in many cases, and don't often go on sale — especially if they're the latest entries in major first-party Nintendo franchises.
This Amazon Prime Day, it looks like things are finally changing, however. There are some amazing Nintendo Switch 2 game deals in the US, including mega discounts on usually pricey titles.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Take Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, for example, which is now down to just $39.99 (was $69.99). There's Mario Tennis Fever as well, which is only $49.99 (was $69.99). Both deals represent new lowest-ever prices and, with stock currently flying off virtual shelves, are likely to sell out quickly.
Read on for even more hand-picked recommendations from the sale.
Save big on Nintendo Switch 2 games this Amazon Prime Day
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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