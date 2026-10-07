The Nex Playground made headlines when it outsold the Nintendo Switch 2 for a period over Black Friday last year, and it's not difficult to see why. This kid-friendly console is a value champion, coming as an all-in-one package with a selection of games to play right out of the box.

It's also much cheaper than the alternatives, especially with the current Amazon Prime Day discounts. In the US, the Nex Playground is on offer for just $239 (was $299) at Amazon.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

That's strong value, but there's an even better deal for shoppers in the UK, where the Nex Playground is only £204.24 (was £269) for Prime members – a new lowest-ever price.

Today's best Nex Playground deals

Save 20% ($60) Nex Playground: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The Nex Playground is a great little gaming console for kids and families. It relies on intuitive camera controls and encourages physical activity, with five games built in out of the box – including a very fun version of the mobile hit Fruit Ninja.

New lowest-ever price Save 24% (£64.76) Nex Playground: was £269 now £204.24 at Amazon UK shoppers can secure an even better Nex Playground discount than those in the US with this new lowest-ever price offer. Do note that you need a Prime membership to claim it, though.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK