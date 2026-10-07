Don't give your kid a Switch 2 — this child-proof gaming console comes bundled with a load of games and is a Prime Day bestseller

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The Nex Playground relies on intuitive motion controls

The Nex Playground console on a shelf, showcasing its cubic build with in-built camera and LED light. The included Nex remote sits next to it, featuring a dial and a couple of buttons.
(Image credit: Future)

The Nex Playground made headlines when it outsold the Nintendo Switch 2 for a period over Black Friday last year, and it's not difficult to see why. This kid-friendly console is a value champion, coming as an all-in-one package with a selection of games to play right out of the box.

It's also much cheaper than the alternatives, especially with the current Amazon Prime Day discounts. In the US, the Nex Playground is on offer for just $239 (was $299) at Amazon.

Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

That's strong value, but there's an even better deal for shoppers in the UK, where the Nex Playground is only £204.24 (was £269) for Prime members – a new lowest-ever price.

Today's best Nex Playground deals

Nex Playground
Save 20% ($60)
Nex Playground: was $299 now $239 at Amazon

The Nex Playground is a great little gaming console for kids and families. It relies on intuitive camera controls and encourages physical activity, with five games built in out of the box – including a very fun version of the mobile hit Fruit Ninja.

View Deal
Nex Playground
New lowest-ever price
Save 24% (£64.76)
Nex Playground: was £269 now £204.24 at Amazon

UK shoppers can secure an even better Nex Playground discount than those in the US with this new lowest-ever price offer. Do note that you need a Prime membership to claim it, though.

View Deal

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Gaming Editor

Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.

Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.

Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

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