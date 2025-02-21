"We will never build a backdoor" – Apple kills its iCloud's end-to-end encryption feature in the UK

Apple has announced it is withdrawing its Advanced Data Protection feature from the UK

The decision comes after the UK Government requested an encryption backdoor

New users will be unable to access the feature, with existing users losing functionality in the future

As of today, February 21, 2025, people in the UK won't be able to use Apple iCloud's advanced end-to-end encryption protection.

Apple had to kill its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature in the UK after being hit by an encryption backdoor order under the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act. The request seeks to allow law enforcement to assess users' data – no matter if these are encrypted.

In a statement, Apple explained it can no longer offer the ADP feature to new users in the UK, and Britons currently using the option will eventually need to disable it. "As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

"Gravely disappointed"

Apple's decision to remove Advanced Data Protection comes after experts warned that an iCloud backdoor "jeopardizes the security and privacy of millions," (Image credit: Shutterstock / nikkimeel)

Despite not being a default feature, once enabled Apple's Advanced Data Protection (ADP) provides an extra layer of protection on all iCloud stored data by using end-to-end encryption technology. This means not even Apple can access these files.

"We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy. Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before," said Apple.

Recent events like the Salt Typhoon attack on all the major US telecoms have shown, time and time again, how encryption is crucial for the privacy and safety of everyone's data. Even FBI and CISA experts have been calling citizens to switch to encrypted services in the aftermath of this unprecedented cyberattack.

This is why a group of over 100 civil society organizations, tech companies, and cybersecurity experts have been urging the UK government to rescind its order to Apple. Without success, though.

Apple now ensures that withdrawing its Advanced Data Protection feature from the UK won't affect iCloud data categories that are end-to-end encrypted by default. These include users' health data, passwords, iCloud messages, and Apple card transactions. You can see all the others on Apple's support page.

Likewise, the communications services offered by the provider (iMessage and FaceTime) also remain end-to-end encrypted everywhere, the UK included.

If you're currently using ADP protections, you'll soon receive further guidance from Apple on what to do next as the provider cannot automatically disable the option for users. A timeframe will be provided to disable the option to keep using your iCloud account.

What's important to keep in mind, though, is that from now on UK users won't be able to benefit from E2E protections on these data categories: iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks, Siri Shortcuts, Voice Memos, Wallet Passes, and Freeform.

All in all, the company said: "Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom."