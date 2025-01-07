The iPhone 17 series could get a curvy upgrade, and I'd welcome the change

Some or all iPhone 17 models could have curvier edges than the iPhone 16 series

This might make them more comfortable to hold

However, this is an early leak, so we'd take it with a pinch of salt

If leaks are to be believed, the backs of some iPhone 17 models could look drastically different from those of the iPhone 16 series, and now we’re hearing that the sides might differ, too.

According to leaker Fixed Focus Digital posting on Chinese site Weibo (via GSMArena), the frame on iPhone 17 series phones could connect to the rear panel with “a slope instead of a step.”

Now, that description is a bit vague, and it’s based on a machine translation of Chinese text, but it sounds like they’re saying the edge of the frame where it meets the back will be more curved than on current models.

It's unclear just how much more curved the iPhone 17 might be, but a curvier design could make it more comfortable to hold, so this could be seen as an upgrade.

We’re also uncertain whether this would apply to all iPhone 17 models or just some, as sometimes Apple uses different designs for Pro models than the others.

Major changes mooted

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could look more like a Pixel than an iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Indeed, we’d previously heard that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might switch from the titanium of current models to aluminum, and have a large Pixel 9-like camera bar running across the back. So, there could be big design changes coming to at least some iPhone 17 models.

That said, not all sources agree with that latter claim, and with us being so far out from the iPhone 17’s likely September launch, we’d also take today’s leak with a pinch of salt. Even if the information is accurate, these design changes could end up being just one of many prototypes, and there’s every chance that Apple will ultimately go in a different direction.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, the idea of curvier edges is appealing – I, for one, think Apple's tried-and-tested iPhone design is in need of a refresh – so this is one iPhone 17 rumor that we hope pans out.

You might also like