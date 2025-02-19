iPhone SE 4 live updates – latest news and predictions ahead of today's Apple launch

Apple's first big product launch of 2025 takes place today, February 19, and we're rounding up the latest news surrounding what products could be unveiled. Most rumors point towards the arrival of a mid-range iPhone SE 4 (or could that be the iPhone 16E?), but a handful of other new hardware products have been touted, too.

As for the SE, specifically, supposedly leaked images and case photos have already given us a strong idea of what to expect, with most tipsters predicting an Apple Intelligence-compatible, iPhone 14-style device with a single rear camera.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced today's event last week, teasing that a "new member of the family" will be unveiled. He didn't mention the SE by name, which leaves the door open for the launch of other new products (an AirTag 2 and new HomePod are due sometime in 2025), but we're quietly confident that a new iPhone SE is imminent.

Follow along as we piece together all of the latest rumors about the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) and more ahead of this afternoon's mysterious Apple launch...

Axel Metz Phones Editor Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, and has been reviewing and writing about the best mobile devices (iPhones included) since 2020. Based in the UK, he handles news and feature coverage for the phones section of the site, and is intrigued to see how a budget-friendly, Apple Inteligence-compatible iPhone will fare with consumers.

The latest news