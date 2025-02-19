Apple unveils iPhone 16e and C1, its first cellular modem chip

Apple unveils its all-new iPhone 16e

The iPhone SE is no more

Apple finally designed its own modem chip, the C1

Leave it to Apple to surprise or at least turn the tables on the rumor factory. Yes, we got a new, more affordable iPhone, but it's not an iPhone SE 4. Instead, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e, expanding the iPhone 16 lineup with a $599 / £599 / AU$999 5G, Apple Intelligence-ready budget phone.

Featuring the A18 CPU, the same 3-nanometer processor that's in the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup, much of the 6.1-inch iPhone 16e is a step down from the baseline iPhone 16 model.

It has just a single 48MP camera that shoots at 24MP by default (and up to 4K 60fps video).

(Image credit: Apple)

The screen is a Super Retina XDR display, but instead of the Dynamic Island, we're treated to the return of the notch featuring a 12MP TrueDepth camera. The good news is that it does enable Face ID, which can be used for unlocking and securely authenticating.

The iPhone 16e does include the Action Button but with the added wrinkle of being able to program it to run Visual Intelligence. This feature lets you point the camera at animals, plants, restaurants, and even event flyers to get information or take AI-powered actions. It's a notable update because it also means that the Camera Control button on the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup does not carry over to the iPhone 16e.

As for the rest of the build, it's a pace-grade aluminum with a ceramic shield covering the display. The iPhone 16e also boasts an IP68 rating just like the 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16e also marks – unless Apple keeps around the iPhone SE 3rd gen – the end of the home button. Touch ID may live on in other buttons (Macs, iPads), but that iconic button is, it seems, finally no more. Pour one out for the Home Button.

(Image credit: Apple)

There is, however, one significant and notable technological update buried inside the new handset: Apple's C1 chip, its first homegrown cellular modem.

Not much is known about this chip yet, but Apple is claiming some battery efficiency as a result of it. Apple claims 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. If that bears out in our reporting, that would be a huge deal for this class of smartphone.

While the iPhone 16e is not a true update to the iPhone SE lineup, it does bring some welcome features to Apple's most affordable smartphone.

The iPhone 16e features a USB-C port for charging but also supports wireless charging. It's running an A18 chip that supports Apple Intelligence and all the features currently supported in iOS 18, including Genmojis, writing assistance, and call transcription. It even includes Satellite communications support and starts with 128GB of storage but can be configured up to 512GB.

Preorders for the iPhone 16e start on Friday, February 21 and the phone starts shipping on February 28. It's available in matte black or matte white.

Introducing iPhone 16e - February 19 - YouTube Watch On