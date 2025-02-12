Is this the iPhone SE 4? New Apple device seemingly appears in leaked images as revised release date emerges

The iPhone SE 4 will now reportedly land next week rather than this week

Leaked images have also shown the possible design of the phone

They give us another look at its notch and Action button

Based on a recent rumor, we were hoping that the iPhone SE 4 might launch this week, but now the main source of that initial prediction has said that, instead, the device “should be announced by next week.”

This is according to Mark Gurman, who has a great track record for Apple information – even if this claim is a revision of what he previously stated.

Still, whether the iPhone SE 4 arrives this week or next, it's seemingly just around the corner, and in the meantime, Apple apparently has “a smaller announcement” planned for today, though Gurman doesn’t specify what.

New iPhone SE is still imminent and should be announced by next week, when the company is holding product briefings. Tomorrow there’s a smaller announcement. For Friday, Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to press about an announcement to come. M4 MacBook Air within weeks. https://t.co/UabWO0shjYFebruary 12, 2025

Shown off in detail

You don’t have to wait until next week to get a high-quality look at the possible design of the iPhone SE 4 either, as some new photos shared by leaker Majin Bu provide a clear look at what appears to be this upcoming phone.

These images line up with previous leaks, showing a single-lens camera on the back of the phone, a flat metal frame with curvy corners, and a notch in the screen, meaning that this model should be the first SE with Face ID.

You can also get a clear look at the buttons, including the presence of a customizable Action button rather than the current model’s mute switch. This change has also been leaked plenty, so it’s no surprise.

Are you ready for iPhone SE 4? pic.twitter.com/ohacicAvgBFebruary 10, 2025

As ever with leaks, we’d take these images with a pinch of salt, but given how well they line up with what we’ve previously seen and heard, they likely paint an accurate picture of the iPhone SE 4.

And while these images don’t tell us anything about the inside of the upcoming Apple phone, previous reports point to 8GB of RAM, Apple Intelligence compatibility – which itself requires an A17 Pro or better chipset – a 12MP camera, and a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen.

Hopefully, we’ll find out just how accurate all this information is soon – just maybe not quite as soon as we previously thought.

