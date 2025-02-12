Is this the iPhone SE 4? New Apple device seemingly appears in leaked images as revised release date emerges
A little longer to wait
- The iPhone SE 4 will now reportedly land next week rather than this week
- Leaked images have also shown the possible design of the phone
- They give us another look at its notch and Action button
Based on a recent rumor, we were hoping that the iPhone SE 4 might launch this week, but now the main source of that initial prediction has said that, instead, the device “should be announced by next week.”
This is according to Mark Gurman, who has a great track record for Apple information – even if this claim is a revision of what he previously stated.
Still, whether the iPhone SE 4 arrives this week or next, it's seemingly just around the corner, and in the meantime, Apple apparently has “a smaller announcement” planned for today, though Gurman doesn’t specify what.
New iPhone SE is still imminent and should be announced by next week, when the company is holding product briefings. Tomorrow there’s a smaller announcement. For Friday, Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to press about an announcement to come. M4 MacBook Air within weeks. https://t.co/UabWO0shjYFebruary 12, 2025
Shown off in detail
You don’t have to wait until next week to get a high-quality look at the possible design of the iPhone SE 4 either, as some new photos shared by leaker Majin Bu provide a clear look at what appears to be this upcoming phone.
These images line up with previous leaks, showing a single-lens camera on the back of the phone, a flat metal frame with curvy corners, and a notch in the screen, meaning that this model should be the first SE with Face ID.
You can also get a clear look at the buttons, including the presence of a customizable Action button rather than the current model’s mute switch. This change has also been leaked plenty, so it’s no surprise.
Are you ready for iPhone SE 4? pic.twitter.com/ohacicAvgBFebruary 10, 2025
As ever with leaks, we’d take these images with a pinch of salt, but given how well they line up with what we’ve previously seen and heard, they likely paint an accurate picture of the iPhone SE 4.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And while these images don’t tell us anything about the inside of the upcoming Apple phone, previous reports point to 8GB of RAM, Apple Intelligence compatibility – which itself requires an A17 Pro or better chipset – a 12MP camera, and a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen.
Hopefully, we’ll find out just how accurate all this information is soon – just maybe not quite as soon as we previously thought.
You might also like
- Best iPhones: which Apple smartphone reigns supreme?
- iPhone 16 review: elevating the base to new heights
- iPhone 17: latest news and rumors for every expected model
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
iOS 18.4 could be the biggest iPhone upgrade ever – here’s why
iOS 18.4 beta tipped to land this week with the Siri upgrade I've been waiting for