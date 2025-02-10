The iPhone SE 4 could land this week, and case photos have already emerged

A reputable source claims the iPhone SE 4 will be announced this week

Spigen also prematurely posted pictures of an iPhone SE 4 case

These showed off many design details, such as a notch and a single-lens camera

It looks like the launch of the iPhone SE 4 is imminent, as following months of rumors, the device will reportedly land as soon as this week.

The main evidence for this comes from reputable leaker Mark Gurman, who claims on X and in his (paywalled) Bloomberg newsletter that the new Apple phone is “coming this week.” Previously, Gurman had said that the iPhone SE 4 might come “as early as” this week, but today’s language is more concrete.

It's worth noting, though, that Apple hasn't announced any events for the week, so if the iPhone SE 4 does land, it will probably do so via press release.

As ever, we’d also take this claim with a pinch of salt, but Gurman has a great track record for Apple information, and there are also other signs that the iPhone SE 4 could be about to arrive, with the most recent being some case photos posted by Spigen prematurely.

The company has since removed the images, but not before NotebookCheck saved copies of them, one of which you can see below.

(Image credit: Spigen / NotebookCheck)

An early but likely accurate image

The fact that Spigen posted these images – even prematurely – suggests the iPhone SE 4 is probably landing very soon; Spigen would likely know, as it’s a major accessory brand, so it’s probably working off official information.

As such, the content of the images is most likely accurate too, though there’s nothing here that we haven’t seen in previous leaks, with the iPhone SE 4 shown as having a single-lens camera, curvy corners, flat edges, and a notch – meaning that for the first time on an SE model you’ll probably get Face ID rather than Touch ID.

It also looks as though the phone has an Action Button rather than a mute switch, but again, all of this has been rumored before, so it’s not unexpected.

Assuming the iPhone SE 4 really is launching this week, we should know all the official details soon, so stay tuned to TechRadar to find out more.

