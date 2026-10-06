The LiberNovo Omni is one of the best chairs we've ever tested - our expert clings to his still. So, expect equally great things from LiberNovo's Maxis, an ergonomic office chair built for taller and broader users, which has just got a Prime Day price cut.

• Best for: Taller or broader people who sit for long hours and want a chair with a wider frame, deeper recline, and plenty of adjustment.

• The deal: The LiberNovo Maxis Ergonomic Office Chair is now $849 (was $1119) at Amazon. In the UK, the Maxis is £833 (was £1086) with voucher for Prime Day.

• Why it matters: A 399lb weight capacity, five lockable recline positions from 105° to 160°, an extended-range headrest, adjustable armrests, a flared base, and manual lumbar adjustment.

Why we recommend it

We haven't tested the Maxis Manual ourselves, but our expert reviewer Collin gave LiberNovo's Omni chair 4.5 stars, so the brand's ergonomic approach has a good record with us.

The Maxis, which comes in manual and electric models, is specifically designed for big and tall body types, with a fit range up to approximately 6ft 7in. The 399lb is relatively high compared to some big-and-tall office chairs, too - many cap out at 350lb.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $849, this is $270 (24%) below Amazon's $1,119 typical price. That's the lowest price we've seen - before that, it was $939 during September for a brief time. For reference, LiberNovo's Omni dropped from $1,297 to $921.99 at Amazon in March, so the brand does take part in big sales.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the LiberNovo Maxis Manual if...

You're tall or broad and want a high-end ergonomic chair with a wide recline range and an adjustable headrest and armrests.

❌ Skip the LiberNovo Maxis Manual if...

You're average-sized and don't need the extra width, or you're on a budget.

For more office chair offers, we're live-tracking the best Prime Day home office deals.