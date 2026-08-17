The Shards, an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' novel of the same name, is streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally.

In my The Shards review, I considered the new psychological thriller and mystery show to be a return to form for co-creator Ryan Murphy. I was also impressed by how well Ellis' source material was adapted.

We're deep into the story since the release of The Shards episodes 3 and 4, as we've started to unravel some double lives amongst the teens. In addition to this, we saw a shocking home invasion that somehow ended in nobody getting hurt, so we can breathe a sigh of relief — for now, anyway.

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Here's what you need to know about the release of The Shards episode 5.

What time can I watch The Shards episode 5 on Hulu?

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, The Shards episode 5 will drop on Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.

US – Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Thursday, August 20 at 2am BST

– Thursday, August 20 at 2am BST India – Thursday, August 20 at 6:30am IST

– Thursday, August 20 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Thursday, August 20 at 9am SGT

– Thursday, August 20 at 9am SGT Australia – Thursday, August 20 at 11am AEDT

– Thursday, August 20 at 11am AEDT New Zealand – Thursday, August 20 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of The Shards come out?

(Image credit: Hulu)

After this week, episodes of The Shards will premiere on a weekly basis until the finale on Wednesday, September 9.

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For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.

The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Wednesday, August 19

Wednesday, August 19 The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Wednesday, August 26

Wednesday, August 26 The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Wednesday, August 26

Wednesday, August 26 The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday, September 2 The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9

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