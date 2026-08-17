What is the release date for The Shards episode 5 on Hulu and Disney+?
I've been on the edge of my seat waiting for the next episode
The Shards, an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' novel of the same name, is streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally.
In my The Shards review, I considered the new psychological thriller and mystery show to be a return to form for co-creator Ryan Murphy. I was also impressed by how well Ellis' source material was adapted.
We're deep into the story since the release of The Shards episodes 3 and 4, as we've started to unravel some double lives amongst the teens. In addition to this, we saw a shocking home invasion that somehow ended in nobody getting hurt, so we can breathe a sigh of relief — for now, anyway.
Here's what you need to know about the release of The Shards episode 5.
What time can I watch The Shards episode 5 on Hulu?
For US viewers, The Shards episode 5 will drop on Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.
- US – Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Thursday, August 20 at 2am BST
- India – Thursday, August 20 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Thursday, August 20 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Thursday, August 20 at 11am AEDT
- New Zealand – Thursday, August 20 at 12pm NZDT
When do new episodes of The Shards come out?
After this week, episodes of The Shards will premiere on a weekly basis until the finale on Wednesday, September 9.
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For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.
- The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Wednesday, August 19
- The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Wednesday, August 26
- The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Wednesday, August 26
- The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2
- The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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