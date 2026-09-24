Incredible oscilloscope packs an Nvidia T1000 GPU, 12-core AMD EPYC CPU, 96GB RAM, and 1.6TB NVMe SSD — the 38Kg Tektronix DPO can run Windows 10 and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display

Tektronix's DPO718AX brings eight synchronized channels of up to 25GHz each to the 7 Series and can double as a Windows 10 PC

The EPYC 3351, T1000, 96GB RAM, 1.6TB SSD configuration the oscilloscope offers makes it more than capable of running most modern OSes

Prices start at an eye-watering $308,000 for the base configuration, which can be further modified as per end-user needs

Tektronix has added an eight-channel model to its flagship 7 Series oscilloscope line, and much of the attention it has drawn has gone to the computer it houses as part of the configuration.

The DPO718AX hosts a 12-core AMD EPYC processor, an Nvidia T1000 graphics card, 96GB of RAM, a removable NVMe SSD with at least 1.6TB of capacity, a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, and an optional Windows 10 drive, all in a chassis that Tektronix's datasheet puts at 38.1kg.

This has drawn sharp comparisons to actual Windows-based PCs amid a RAM and memory shortage, including one by CNX Software, which said that the instrument "looks like a high-end PC running Linux (or Windows 10 LTSC)."

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None of the computer hardware listed for the DPO718AX is new or recently released. The AMD EPYC Embedded 3351 CPU is one of the oldest hardware offerings in play here, featuring AMD's first-generation Zen cores and a February 2018 release date.

While the SSD storage speed is unspecified, it is safe to assume it will be capped by the PCIe 3.0 support the EPYC CPU provides to the system. The 96GB of memory on offer can also safely be assumed to be DDR4, as the CPU supports only DDR4 configurations. Despite these limitations, the CPU does offer a 12-core, 24-thread configuration with a rated boost clock of 3GHz that should handle most tasks with relative ease.

The Nvidia T1000 GPU is an entry-level, workstation-class GPU built around its Turing architecture, with a release date of May 2021. The oscilloscope comes with an FHD touch-screen display and can output video up to QHD via DisplayPort, with a capped refresh rate of 60Hz.

The oscilloscope can also run Windows 10 natively, and it matters more than you might think: it is required for the compliance and RF analysis software the DPO718AX supports. The DPOs do not come with an installation by default; the Windows 10 LTSC 2021 installation is available on a secondary, removable drive that users can opt for if needed.

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Since the integrated AMD CPU supports TPM 2.0, you could theoretically run Windows 11 on a device that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the aging hardware, low-clocked CPU, and dated internals would make it a terrible PC replacement, even if one had the money to splurge on such an endeavor.

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