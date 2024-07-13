How to watch Spain vs England live stream: Euro 2024 Final for free

The Spain vs England live stream in the Euro 2024 final is set to be an all-time classic. The last time these teams met in a major tournament was 28 years ago in the Euro 96 quarter-final – the Three Lions won a nervy penalty shootout that day, so what could be in store in the biggest game of all nearly three decades on?

Spain have been the best team in the tournament by a country mile. La Roja have won 16 of their last 18 internationals, dating back to the start of 2023, and are on an eight-match winning run after a come-from-behind 2-1 quarter-final defeat of France, thanks to Lamine Yamal's sumptuous winner. The beautiful football is now combined with ruthlessness and Luis de la Fuente's side have had to both graft and glide to reach a fifth Euros final. Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand return from suspension.

England started (very) slowly but Jude Bellingham's last-second overhead kick to save the Three Lions an early exit in the last 16 woke them up. Gareth Southgate's side were much-improved in the first half of their 2-1 quarter-final victory over the Netherlands, albeit having to rely on a dodgy penalty decision for their equalizer for a foul on captain Harry Kane. Ollie Watkins' late winner was the feel-good story of the summer for a player who nine years ago was playing in the sixth tier for Weston-super-Mare.

Can England emulate their women's team and become European champions on Sunday? Read on for all the FREE Euro 2024 final live streams.

Spain vs England Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, July 14

Sunday, July 14 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer & ITVX (U.K.)

FREE Spain vs England live stream broadcasters

You can watch Spain vs England for free with English language commentary on the BBC & ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Spain vs England free streams can be found on ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Spain vs England for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Spain vs England stream

How to watch Spain vs England live stream in the US

The Spain vs England live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There were also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Spain vs England broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Spain vs England for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch the Euro 2024 finale for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Spain vs England free from abroad.

What time does Spain vs England start? The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Sunday, 14 July 2024. Here are the Spain vs England kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (Jun. 15)

Singapore – 3am SGT (Jun. 15)

Australia – 5am AEST (Jun. 15)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (Jun. 15)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).