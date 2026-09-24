Ubisoft has lifted the lid on Echoes of Central Park: the latest chunky expansion coming to the online looter-shooter behemoth that is Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Launching on November 3, this latest expansion takes agents back to New York City and deep into Central Park and the Upper West Side of the metropolis in a campaign, overworld, and endgame that is laced with horror and mystery.

While the dark zones in Tom Clancy's The Division from 2016 bordered Central Park, this is, as Ubisoft says in the presentation, "a part of New York City we've never explored." So, for long-time players of the series such as myself and hopefully some new players, it represents a thrill in and of itself. The bordering area of the Upper West Side is also new.

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The setting and story provide the backdrop for something much darker, and even with a genuine horror lean that we've never seen from The Division games, it has really intrigued me.

With rumors and whispers abounding about what happened to and what's in Central Park, agents will discover the history of how the outbreak affected this iconic location via an unreliable and mysterious narrator. You'll be able to do missions in any order, says Ubisoft, and explore the open-world environment to your heart's content.

In terms of tangible action and gameplay-related goodness that the DLC is adding, the map of Central Park and the Upper West Side is an open-world environment that's roughly twice the size of the Battle for Brooklyn DLC. Then there's also going to be a new endgame — which sounds a bit roguelike-y: "each run different, each run deadlier" describes Ubisoft — and six new skill variants inspired by the horrors of the park, to name a couple of other features.

A deluxe edition of Echoes of Central Park will also contain skins and items for agents looking to embrace all that the DLC offers.

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All in, this looks like a really intriguing and compelling DLC package and one I can't wait to devour as a long-time player of the game. It's a famous area of New York City, and its horror-infused campaign already has its hooks in me.

But that's not all...

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In anticipation of Echoes of Central Park, if you're yet to jump into the brilliant looter shooter, then you can play Tom Clancy's The Division 2 for free all this weekend, from September 24 through September 28.

Also, hot on the heels of the Central Park DLC, though with no specific date given yet, Ubisoft has confirmed that full crossplay between platforms is coming to The Division 2.

If you are as big a fan as I am of The Division series, why not also try my The Division quiz too!

What do you think? Will you be jumping into Echoes of Central Park right away? Let me know in the poll below!