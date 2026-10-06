One ring to rule them all? Hardly. Even though the Oura Ring 5 shot to the top of our smart ring recommendations when it arrived earlier this year, I wouldn't recommend you buy it in the Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deal Days, sales. Why? Because it doesn't have any discounts in the US or UK, making it tough to recommend.

Other smart rings on Amazon, although perhaps not quite as technically brilliant, offer better value for money overall than the Oura Ring 5 at full price. I've found a pair of deals — one in the US, one in the UK — that are worth consideration over the Oura Ring 5.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

In the US, the RingConn Gen 2 Air is available for $159.20 (was $199 ) at Amazon. The RingConn Gen 2 Air is a smart ring with no subscription to speak of (making it even better value compared to the Oura) which was still good enough to be called 'the perfect entry-level smart ring' in our review, netting four stars. It does most of what you want without some of the Oura's smarts, but at less than half the price.

In the UK, we're seeing huge discounts on the Oura Ring 4, with the Oura Ring 4 Black and Silver models discounted to just £199 (was £349 ) at Amazon. That's a huge 43% off and although it's last year's model, it was good enough to get 4.5 stars in our review and be named our health and fitness device of the year in 2025.

Check out both deals in full below.

Today's best smart ring deals

UK deal Save 43% Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £199 at Amazon Save a massive 43% on the Oura Ring 4, our health and fitness device of last year. Although you need a basically mandatory subscription to use it, it is an amazing service and the discount means you could buy a year's subscription to the Oura app and still come out better off than buying a Ring 5. Read our full Oura Ring 4 review

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK