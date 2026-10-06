Don't buy the Oura Ring 5 this Prime Day — get these deals on the Oura Ring 4 and RingConn Gen 2 Air instead
Not quite One Ring To Rule Them All, then
One ring to rule them all? Hardly. Even though the Oura Ring 5 shot to the top of our smart ring recommendations when it arrived earlier this year, I wouldn't recommend you buy it in the Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deal Days, sales. Why? Because it doesn't have any discounts in the US or UK, making it tough to recommend.
Other smart rings on Amazon, although perhaps not quite as technically brilliant, offer better value for money overall than the Oura Ring 5 at full price. I've found a pair of deals — one in the US, one in the UK — that are worth consideration over the Oura Ring 5.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
In the US, the RingConn Gen 2 Air is available for $159.20 (was
$199) at Amazon. The RingConn Gen 2 Air is a smart ring with no subscription to speak of (making it even better value compared to the Oura) which was still good enough to be called 'the perfect entry-level smart ring' in our review, netting four stars. It does most of what you want without some of the Oura's smarts, but at less than half the price.
In the UK, we're seeing huge discounts on the Oura Ring 4, with the Oura Ring 4 Black and Silver models discounted to just £199 (was
£349) at Amazon. That's a huge 43% off and although it's last year's model, it was good enough to get 4.5 stars in our review and be named our health and fitness device of the year in 2025.
Check out both deals in full below.
Today's best smart ring deals
The RingConn Gen 2 Air was called the 'perfect' smart ring for people new to health tracking in our review, netting four stars. It tracks sleep, heart rate, steps, blood oxygen, workouts and more, and in our reviewer's word, 'you’re not missing out on any essential tracking tools beyond sleep apnea and more sophisticated fitness tracking'.
Read our full RingConn Gen 2 Air review
Save a massive 43% on the Oura Ring 4, our health and fitness device of last year. Although you need a basically mandatory subscription to use it, it is an amazing service and the discount means you could buy a year's subscription to the Oura app and still come out better off than buying a Ring 5.
Read our full Oura Ring 4 review
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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