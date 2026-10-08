Windows 11 search is getting a major overhaul

It'll be made faster, more efficient with RAM usage, and be tweaked to better understand what you're searching for

Microsoft is also adding 'actions' to allow users to directly adjust Windows 11 options in the search box, a nifty and convenient touch

Microsoft has announced that it's forging onwards with making Windows 11's search function a faster and more streamlined experience.

In a blog post, Microsoft said it's rolling out this redesigned search experience to Windows 11 testers in the Experimental channel now (likely in a very limited fashion to begin with).

This new search is built on WinUI 3 (the contemporary interface framework for Windows 11), and as a result it'll be faster and will have less impact on your system resources. Microsoft boasts that: "Early testing shows substantial improvements in performance and memory usage, so [search] feels faster and more efficient from the moment you open it."

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The search panel itself has been pared back to a single list, as opposed to the current implementation with the list on the left and the preview pane on the right. The interface therefore looks less cluttered, and it's easier to see what you're, well, searching for.

Microsoft also promises it'll work on ensuring that search more readily grasps what you're trying to find, with better handling of typos and guessing what you might mean if you're, say, attempting to find a system option and have entered the name incorrectly. This is work that the company already started in Windows 11, and the post notes that Microsoft will continue to fine-tune all this over the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This is what's happening initially; then, later this year, Microsoft is going to bring more features into testing. That includes inline previews and details that give you all kinds of extra info on the file you're searching (like a thumbnail for an image along with its resolution and size).

Search queries like "weather in London" will bring up an in-line card (powered by Bing) with the relevant at-a-glance details, including the likes of temperature highs and lows for the day.

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The other big step is to introduce 'actions' to Windows 11 search, meaning you can simply type a command to change settings in the OS directly from the search box. Microsoft shows an example of typing 'change to dark theme' which pops up the option, then you simply click apply and you're done.

You can type 'mute' to turn off sound, or 'dim my screen' to adjust the brightness level automatically, and issue a similar range of instructions via search.

Analysis: some polarized reactions

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio)

These are clearly useful changes, although as with much of the work to fix Windows 11 this year, one of the main questions is: why wasn't this done before? It's long been known that Windows 11 search is clunky and sluggish, with too much clutter in the panel — so why has it taken Microsoft so long to address these points?

A typical barb on Reddit runs like this: "It only took decades for Microsoft to sort this abysmal search out." Someone adds that: "The only time search was decent in Windows was in Windows 98 SE."

Okay, so this kind of flak isn't fair, as other Redditors point out, but you can certainly say that it's not acceptable that Windows 11's search has been in bad shape since the launch of the OS half a decade ago.

It's good to see meaningful movement towards a slicker search is happening, and I'll definitely take this. The actions are a nifty idea, too, for quickly changing options there and then (rather than simply locating the option, and having to use extra clicks to go into Settings and adjust what you want).

As others on Reddit note, this is sort of drafting some ideas over from PowerToys (the Run tool), and something I've previously argued is that Microsoft should port over some of the functionality in that suite of utilities so it's in Windows 11 by default. Maybe that's starting to happen.

Even so, there are folks on Reddit who don't want search to be anything but an ultra-streamlined search (rather than offering the likes of actions). This Windows 11 user complains: "Why isn't the search bar just for searching? Why does it do a million other things on top of it?"

Of course, everyone's entitled to their own take, but I don't agree, and there is a lot of streamlining work going on here which Microsoft should be commended for, with the additions on top being useful in my opinion. Still, it just goes to show that the level of Microsoft hate out there is still palpable, and whatever the software giant does, it'll have its critics.

One of the most important moves with search that's just gone live in the most recent Windows 11 update is the introduction of the ability to turn off web results clutter. Again, that was a long time coming, but at least Microsoft is getting there… finally.

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