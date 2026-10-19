Windows 11 has a new preview build with a change to boost performance

It's just for Edge to begin with, and it means that if the browser is already running, new instances of the app will launch faster

Microsoft's plan is to introduce this to a wider range of Windows 11 apps

Microsoft is making another move to tune up Windows 11 so it launches some apps more swiftly, although this is just in testing for now.

Windows Latest noticed that the latest build in the Release Preview channel (the final stage of testing) applies a change to bring in "accelerated app launches" for Microsoft Edge in a certain scenario. Namely that when Edge is already running, further instances of the web browser being opened will appear at a faster speed.

Microsoft tells us that: "When you select a link or open Edge from the taskbar or Start menu while Edge is already running in the background, Windows now routes your request directly to the running instance instead of first starting an extra, temporary process."

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This shortened launch path for when Edge is 'warm' (already running) means a considerably faster launch time, as Windows Latest verified.

The tech site also points out that only the first 'cold' start of the browser will be slower (with the longer launch process), as even if you open Edge, then close it, if you run the app again, it's still 'warm' as the relevant processes have spun up in the background.

Analysis: broader benefits, but why did all this take so long?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you don't use Edge (and that's doubtless most of you), then you might be thinking: what's the big deal anyway? Well, this is a first step in testing towards a grander goal, namely a "broader Windows capability that any app can adopt to speed up its own launches" as Microsoft explains in the preview build's release notes.

Eventually, we could see multiple apps benefiting from what's an apparently considerable performance boost when launching, assuming that they're already running (and warmed up). It could be some time before Microsoft opens this up to third-party developers, mind, and then they have to get around to implementing the functionality.

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At any rate, it's a useful new feature, and one that comes on top of Microsoft's existing work in enabling preloading for certain Windows 11 apps, notably Edge itself and File Explorer. We've also witnessed the introduction of the Low Latency Profile feature, which represents a nice CPU speed boost for Windows 11's menus and also apps.

The main question is: why did it take Microsoft so long to get around to these performance improvements? File Explorer being slow was a complaint from the start with Windows 11, and yet we've had to suffer this – and various other instances of sluggishness – for years before they've been fixed. It was only this year, when Microsoft properly turned its attention to fixing Windows 11, that we've seen solutions flooding forth.

And don't get me wrong, that's great, but it also shows that Microsoft didn't take these performance problems seriously until the Windows 11 userbase was more or less in open rebellion over AI features being pushed while all these issues continued to frustrate people. It's clear enough that the optimization of Windows 11 could have been done in the past, if Microsoft was willing to graft at the task, it was just that the company didn't see it as enough of a priority – bafflingly.

I concede that even when Microsoft is doing a good thing here, I'm moaning, and that in this respect the company can't win. Fair enough, and all's well that ends well as they say, but what I'm really hoping is that Microsoft can learn from this in the future and act earlier to troubleshoot its desktop OS when it clearly has problems.

Whatever next-gen Windows turns out to be, it needs to take this new attitude and go forward with it, until Microsoft has an operating system which is running smoothly for daily operations in every important respect, from performance to usability – not to mention reliability and stable updates which is still a big issue that's left to resolve.

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