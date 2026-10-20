Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly suggests more Star Wars games could be made following the success of Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Zero Company

Reilly says that while "huge triple-A games like Battlefront are always going to be an essential part of the strategy," the "goal" is to find "the best partner"

This goes for both triple-A and smaller independent studios

It sounds like Lucasfilm Games wants to release more Star Wars games following the success of Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Zero Company, but it's not necessarily looking for triple-A studio pitches.

That's according to Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly, who told The Game Business that games developed by independent studios "very much is part of the strategy."

"Obviously, huge triple-A games like Battlefront are always going to be an essential part of the strategy," Reilly added. "But one of the great things about Star Wars is it has all kinds of other opportunities to tell stories in different genres.

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Reilly said, "The goal has been to find the best partner who makes that experience come alive inside the galaxy far, far away," and it doesn't necessarily "have to always be triple-A."

"Sometimes it can be double-A, and it’s really about the experience that we’re delivering and the fantasy we’re fulfilling," he said, adding that Lucasfilm Games has "tried to be more flexible about who we’re willing to take pitches from."

Saber Interactive is quietly working on its Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, which it confirmed is still in development, while a new game from Arcnaut Studios and Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, is now in the works.

In addition, a new report has now claimed that Destiny developer Bungie and DICE are "aggressively" pursuing a Star Wars: Battlefront 3 project, but official confirmation has yet to come in.

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"Good ideas can come from a lot of different places," Reilly continued. "You don’t have to necessarily be a top five publisher to make a great Star Wars game. There are some hurdles.

"We have a high-quality bar, and that means typically we work with more experienced teams than ones with no track record. But we’re exploring all kinds of things, large and small, with partners that are going to surprise folks."

I reviewed both Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Zero Company, and they're among the best games of the year. Galactic Racer is the Star Wars racing game I've always wanted and an exhilarating roguelike racer with endless customization, while Zero Company acts as an excellent companion story to the Clone Wars era with immensely fun turn-based tactics gameplay.