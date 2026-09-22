'We believe that this IP has a future' — Rayman Legends Retold brand producer wants to continue the series after the 3D remake 'if everything goes according to plan'
Rayman Legends Retold launches on December 3
- Rayman Legends Retold brand producer Loïc Gounon is interested in making more games in the series
- Gounon says, "The plan was that we want to restart the franchise," using the latest version of Ubisoft's engine
- He suggests that the upcoming remake could be the start of something new "if everything goes according to plan"
Rayman Legends Retold brand producer Loïc Gounon believes the series has a future and said he's interested in making new games using Ubisoft's latest tech.
The upcoming remake of the beloved 2013 hit reinvents the hand-painted 2D adventure as a full 3D side-scrolling platforming experience. It's powered by the studio's proprietary Snowdrop engine, while still utilizing the original game's UbiArt Framework.
It looks like a completely new game, though with the familiar elements that made the original a critical success, and according to Gounon, "The plan was that we want to restart the franchise" using the latest version of this technology.
"Without an engine, you don't make a game," Gounon told TechRadar Gaming. "Without a team, you don't make a game. So the initial point has been: we need to rebuild the team, and we need to adopt a new engine. As we were starting to think about that, we also considered a brand new game, but we've also been humble about what we could achieve."
The developer wasn't shy about sharing his dreams for the series, saying, "We believe that this IP has a future," and that Rayman Legends Retold could be the start of something new "if everything goes according to plan."
He also indicated the move to 3D allowed the team to build its bank of 3D assets, which sounds like something that would come in handy for any future projects.
Rayman Legends Retold arrives on December 3, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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