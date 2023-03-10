FAQs

How much is Squarespace? Like any product or service, Squarespace pricing is dynamic and can change depending on market conditions. Expect to pay anywhere from between $16 a month through to $65, which can also depend on if you pay in one go, via an annual contract or month to month.

Is there a Squarespace free trial? If you’re less sure about what you want to do with your website, and how long you might actually need it for, you’ll probably want to start with a free 14-day trial. From there, it’s possible to pay a monthly subscription. You can also cancel your contract should you find it’s no longer suited to your needs, so long as you do so before your 14 days are up, and you won't be charged.

Can I buy a domain from Squarespace? Usefully, Squarespace offers everything needed to get a website up and running, which can also include the purchase of a domain name. You can choose from every variation on the domain name convention system, check if it’s available and also transfer names using the power of the Squarespace system.

Does Squarespace vary its charges for hosting? Web hosting comes in many different packages, depending on your requirements, and Squarespace is no exception. You can choose from a one-time fee for your hosting or opt to pay monthly and expand the features and functions of your package as your website grows.

What if I already own a domain? This is a common enough scenario, where you might have already purchased a domain in the past. Squarespace allows you to easily manage any domain names you might already own and move them into your new web package. Domains can then be stored or used as and when you need them.

How do I cancel my Squarespace subscription? Simply go to your account and navigate to the 'Subscriptions' page and click 'Cancel' for your selected website or 'Turn off auto-renew' to end your billing cycle.

Hints and tips

Get a student discount: If you’re a student, lookout for the student discount offered by Squarespace, which could mean you’ll be eligible for savings of up to 50% over the course of your first year. This generally only works for the initial period and doesn't roll over to successive years.

Opt for an annual plan: Getting the best discount can often mean being a little more forward-thinking so, for example, consider going for one of the Squarespace annual subscription plans. This can shave up to 30% off the monthly cost of a package or subscription. Naturally, this will mean more of a commitment, which if you have a long-term plan for your website shouldn't be a problem.

Watch for Squarespace sales: Squarespace, just like every other web hosting business, regularly holds sales that can be a great way to make additional savings of up to 50%. It’s worth bookmarking the Squarespace homepage, which can often flag up any new offers. On top of that, keep an eye out for discounts during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods, which might see chunky discounts being applied either to new or existing packages.