FAQs
How much is Squarespace?
Like any product or service, Squarespace pricing is dynamic and can change depending on market conditions. Expect to pay anywhere from between $16 a month through to $65, which can also depend on if you pay in one go, via an annual contract or month to month.
Is there a Squarespace free trial?
If you’re less sure about what you want to do with your website, and how long you might actually need it for, you’ll probably want to start with a free 14-day trial. From there, it’s possible to pay a monthly subscription. You can also cancel your contract should you find it’s no longer suited to your needs, so long as you do so before your 14 days are up, and you won't be charged.
Can I buy a domain from Squarespace?
Usefully, Squarespace offers everything needed to get a website up and running, which can also include the purchase of a domain name. You can choose from every variation on the domain name convention system, check if it’s available and also transfer names using the power of the Squarespace system.
Does Squarespace vary its charges for hosting?
Web hosting comes in many different packages, depending on your requirements, and Squarespace is no exception. You can choose from a one-time fee for your hosting or opt to pay monthly and expand the features and functions of your package as your website grows.
What if I already own a domain?
This is a common enough scenario, where you might have already purchased a domain in the past. Squarespace allows you to easily manage any domain names you might already own and move them into your new web package. Domains can then be stored or used as and when you need them.
How do I cancel my Squarespace subscription?
Simply go to your account and navigate to the 'Subscriptions' page and click 'Cancel' for your selected website or 'Turn off auto-renew' to end your billing cycle.
Hints and tips
Get a student discount: If you’re a student, lookout for the student discount offered by Squarespace, which could mean you’ll be eligible for savings of up to 50% over the course of your first year. This generally only works for the initial period and doesn't roll over to successive years.
Opt for an annual plan: Getting the best discount can often mean being a little more forward-thinking so, for example, consider going for one of the Squarespace annual subscription plans. This can shave up to 30% off the monthly cost of a package or subscription. Naturally, this will mean more of a commitment, which if you have a long-term plan for your website shouldn't be a problem.
Watch for Squarespace sales: Squarespace, just like every other web hosting business, regularly holds sales that can be a great way to make additional savings of up to 50%. It’s worth bookmarking the Squarespace homepage, which can often flag up any new offers. On top of that, keep an eye out for discounts during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods, which might see chunky discounts being applied either to new or existing packages.
How to use Squarespace promo codes
1) You’ll need to apply any coupon or offer to your Squarespace cart and this should be done prior to checking it out.
2) Simply use the cart area to enter any payment details that are required before saving the information and moving on the review page.
3) You should see a promo code box where any coupon code needs to be entered in order to validate the transaction.
4) If the coupon is valid you should see a discount applied whereby the overall total will be reduced.
5) You can then go on to complete the Squarespace checkout process while also enjoying the discount offered by the promo code.
About Squarespace
Squarespace is one of the longest running website-building platforms, having been in existence since 2004. The company was originally set up to offer blog hosting services, but Squarespace has since evolved and now offers website building for every kind of need, from beginner-friendly basic pages through to complex, multi-page business sites. Squarespace has a raft of great tools that can help you build the perfect site too, with lots of options for making the process easier. It’s possible to purchase domains, set up web hosting and get to work building and editing pages, all within the space of one easy to manage account. Squarespace offers numerous benefits to customers, with the likes of unlimited hosting, a plentiful supply of security features and value-added discounts all coming as part of a package. Adding to the appeal is the comprehensive support team services offered by Squarespace, which can help you navigate every aspect of building and managing a website.
Written by
Rob Clymo has been a tech journalist for more years than he can actually remember, having started out in the wacky world of print magazines before discovering the power of the internet. Since he's been all-digital he has run the Innovation channel during a few years at Microsoft as well as turning out regular news, reviews, features and other content for the likes of TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Tom's Guide, Fit&Well, Gizmodo, Shortlist, Automotive Interiors World, Automotive Testing Technology International, Future of Transportation and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International. In the rare moments he's not working he's usually out and about on one of numerous e-bikes in his collection.