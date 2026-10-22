Amazon is launching five new Blink security cameras

This includes its farthest-reaching camera yet, and its first pan-tilt-zoom device

All five models are available to preorder in the US, with international availability yet to come

Amazon is refreshing its range of Blink home security cameras with five new models, introducing the company's first-ever 4K, spotlight, and pan-tilt devices, which are now available to preorder in the US.

The first two of Blink’s new models are new additions to its existing XR lineup — one being the walkie-talkie-looking Blink Frontier XR+, a device built for larger homes in remote locations and the company’s ‘farthest-reaching camera yet’. It’s available to preorder in the US now for $199.99, which includes a Sync Module XR+.

(Image credit: Amazon / Blink)

Unlike standard homes, properties with long driveways and surrounding land, or even job sites that are far out from the main building are more difficult to surveil. Amazon has designed the Blink Frontier XR+ to reach these faraway areas without it having to be close to the main hub, and can reach areas up to 7,000 feet away from the main hub with a clear line of sight, but requires a Sync Module XR+ to achieve this.

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The other device coming to the XR lineup is the new Blink Outdoor 2K XR+, which also requires a Sync Module XR to push beyond standard Wi-Fi range. Blending 2K video with 1080p resolution, the camera packs a 115-degree field of view and can reach 800 feet away from the Sync Module XR with obstruction, or up to 2,700 feet with nothing in the way.

Likewise to the Blink Frontier XR+, the Outdoor 2K XR+ is handy for keeping an eye out on extended driveways and gates, and can be preordered now for $149.99 (which also includes a Sync Module XR).

(Image credit: Amazon / Blink)

Not only is Blink launching its farthest-reaching camera, it’s also releasing its inaugural 4K device. The Blink Mini 4K+ ($79.99) is a compact model built for both indoor and outdoor use, fitted with a 115-degree field of view and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 that’s ‘built to capture detail that lower-resolution cameras miss’, Amazon shares.

While it packs standard home security features such as two-way audio, you’ll need to sign up for a compatible Blink subscription plan to take advantage of features such as Smart Alerts with person and vehicle detection.

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The new $109.99 Blink Spotlight Cam 2K+ marks another first for the maker of the best home security cameras, being its first battery-powered spotlight camera that uses hi-res video and built-in illumination to boost surveillance quality after dark. Its wireless setup gives you more flexibility placement-wise, allowing you to place it in the areas you feel need added surveillance.

(Image credit: Amazon / Blink)

Lastly, Blink is launching its first pan-tilt-zoom device with the Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+, the cheapest model in the new lineup at $49.99. Designed for both indoor and outdoor monitoring, Blink’s first pan-tilt camera has 350-degree pan and 115-degree tilt for wide viewing angles, but it doesn’t just capture a static frame — it follows action at the same time. That said, if you want to use it outdoors, you’ll need a Blink Camera Outdoor Adapter, which is sold separately.

(Image credit: Amazon / Blink)

As mentioned, all five devices are available to preorder in the US now, and customers in Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand can also preorder the Blink Mini 4K+ and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+. As for the Blink Frontier XR+, Blink Outdoor 2K XR+, and Blink Spotlight Cam 2K+, these will be available in Canada, but we don’t know when they will be available internationally.

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