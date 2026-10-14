Eufy's new home security camera sticks to your window to let you monitor the outside view from inside

It's $79.99 / £69.99, subscription-free, and offers 2.5K resolution

The only drawback is its power cable, which might restrict where you're able to place it

Eufy’s new security camera isn’t just a small, handy smart home tool that removes the hard work from installing security devices in outdoor spaces — it’s also affordable and, crucially, subscription-free.

Hot on the heels of the Eufy Video Doorbell S4, the first video doorbell with VR viewing, the Eufy E10 Window Camera is the latest device in the lineup, priced at $79.99 / £69.99 each, or $149.99 / £129.99 for two. It’s already available in the US, with UK pre-orders set to ship from November 6; it's listed as "coming soon" at Australian retailers, with pricing TBC.

Unlike many of the best home security cameras, the Eufy E10 Window Camera is a compact device at 2.69 x 2.69 x 1.65 inches. It's designed for window placement, and sticks easily to glass, allowing you to monitor your driveway and front garden from inside your home, so there are no mounting tools, hard labor, or wall damage involved.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Features-wise, the camera, which offers smart integration with Alexa and Google, offers a detailed 2.5K resolution, with what Eufy describes as a ‘wraparound’ design. In addition to its 25-degree adjustable downward-tilt mechanism, which minimizes empty upper-frame space and allows you to capture ground-level footage, the camera also comes with anti-reflection stickers to prevent glare from windows or other sources of light that may obstruct the view.

The Eufy E10 Window Camera is also completely subscription free — a feature that more users are starting to look for in their smart-home devices.

(Image credit: Eufy)

Instead of charging you a monthly fee to store security footage (as rivals such as Ring and Blink do), Eufy’s security camera supports microSD cards up to 256GB. Additionally, the camera supports 24/7 video recording, with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi for a reliable and steady connection.

Eufy’s new security camera is simple, but effective — and it doesn’t compromise on smart features for its size either, supporting an AI identification model that distinguishes between people, pets, and vehicles.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The only real downside here is that the Eufy E10 Window Camera is wired, which limits where you can place it — you’ll have to mount it on window that's within range of a power source. This also means you’ll have a wire running from your window, which isn't ideal for keeping things discreet.

On the device’s product listing, Eufy says it’s seen a high demand for its new window camera, and as a result it will be processing orders on a first-come, first-served basis.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.