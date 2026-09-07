Invoke Studios head Dominic Guay says the team knew it wanted a magic user as the Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons protagonist

He says "creative magic use was at the core of what we wanted to do in gameplay"

Guay adds that "the scope of managing what would be in our magic system is a real challenge"

Invoke Studios head Dominic Guay has shared why the team chose a warlock protagonist for Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons, explaining that "creative magic" was central to gameplay and story.

Speaking in an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom, Guay said the team took time to consider which D&D class to spotlight in the upcoming single-player action-adventure game, but knew from a character and story perspective, a warlock would work best.

"We knew we wanted to write a character, write a story, [and] kind of force [us to pick a] class and kind of explore that," Guay said. "We started from the angle of wanting to have a magic user because creative magic use was at the core of what we wanted to do in gameplay, and we landed on warlocks."

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"Honestly, from a storytelling perspective, it's a very interesting class," the studio head added, explaining that the main character, Kaatri, is a patron of a higher being, an ancient witch named Tasha.

"You're talking about someone who's going to step up to a super powerful being and say, 'Hey, give me some power,' and convince them to do it. So we thought, 'Hmm, what kind of character manages to do that?' And that got us to the warlock."

If you're familiar with Dungeons & Dragons, you'll know that the fantasy tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) has many classes players can explore, as well as a great number of spells.

From the gameplay trailer, it's clear that Warlock will have a ton of flashy spells, but according to Guay, it was a challenge to manage the game's magic system.

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"Magic, especially if you think of Dungeons and Dragons, it can do everything," he said. "So we had to pick our spells, and we had to pick our battles. We wanted the player to be creative, but at the same time, we can't do everything, right? So the scope of managing what would be in our magic system is a real challenge.

"But at the same time, you know, it's kind of fun. It's fun for us. I've been doing open-world games for a long time, and to play with this idea of a character and use spells in [different kinds of ways]."

In terms of other potential games that could explore other D&D classes, Guay said, "Since we've been working on this game, people have been telling us, 'Would we do another class?'" Laughing, he added, "We'll start with this one, and we'll see. We'll see down the road what other opportunities there are. But for us, this was a cool class."

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.