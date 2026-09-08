Logitech's new $99 MX Keypad puts AI coding at a developer's fingertips

Logitech unveils $99 MX Keypad accessory

Sitting alongside your keyboard, it offers nine customizable keys to give access to AI tools and agents

Users can even create and share their own integrations

Logitech has launched a new $99 accessory it says will help programmers and coders work faster and more effectively than ever before.

The new MX Keypad offers nine customizable full-color LCD keys which can be assigned to launching commands, running macros, and accessing AI tools.

It's also very compact, around the same width as a Logitech mouse and weighing just 96 grams, meaning it will sit alongside a user's keyboard without taking up too much space on your desk.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Faster and more effective access

Logitech says the MX Keypad, developed alongside GitHub and available in two color schemes, will act as a control center for users, aiming to cut down on switching between apps - although the customization options can also be used for non-coding apps.

Any of the nine keys can be configured to control one or multiple apps and agents, from running complex prompt macros to launching everyday commands, with native GitHub, VS Code and Copilot integration at launch.

Using the Logi Actions SDK, developers can even create and share their own integrations, while community-built plugins for tools including Claude Code and OpenAI Codex are already available, and plugins created and tested by developers for GitHub Copilot and Claude Code.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The MX Keypad connects using USB-C and requires macOS 13 or later, or Windows 10 or later. As is typical with Logitech devices, sustainability is also a key feature, with the MX Keypad features certified post-consumer recycled plastic, 64% for graphite, and 49% for its pale gray colored models.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Today, coding mastery depends on how easily developers can juggle between an ever-increasing range of AI tools,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, VP and GM at Logitech. “MX Keypad puts a physical control center at your fingertips, allowing you to orchestrate your AI workflows faster and more intuitively.”

The MX Keypad looks to offer a more streamlined version of Logitech's existing MX Creative Console, which provides an LCD keypad with a separate dialpad to adjust settings and move around your favorite creative apps, but costs $199.99.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.