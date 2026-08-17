Proton VPN usage spikes in Oman amid suspected TikTok block

Proton VPN recorded a spike in sign-ups from Oman starting on Thursday

While some users report regaining access, VPN sign-ups remain high

Oman did not release any official statement about the restrictions

Internet users in Oman are turning to virtual private networks in droves following widespread reports that TikTok has been suddenly restricted.

According to the latest data from Proton, sign-ups for the company's free VPN service spiked starting August 13, 2026, with a peak of 600% above the baseline recorded on Friday. This sudden surge aligns directly with a flood of complaints on Reddit and other social media platforms from Omani residents who found themselves unable to access the video-sharing app.

While the Omani government has yet to announce an official block, the sudden disappearance of TikTok has left many seeking ways to stay connected. To bypass these suspected national firewalls, thousands have turned to Proton VPN in a bid of avoiding the ban by rerouting internet traffic through servers in other countries.

Although the initial rush has slightly cooled off, the demand for privacy tools remains heavily elevated. Recent data shared with TechRadar shows that sign-ups are currently sitting consistently just above 200%.

"Some people have reported that they were able to regain access to TikTok, but our data is showing a sustained higher demand — indicating that at least some level of disruption may still remain," a Proton VPN spokesperson told TechRadar.

Proton VPN – best for privacy

Based in Switzerland, this privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, advanced anti-censorship features, and a server network that spans 145 countries around the world — including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle. While its free VPN plan is handy, it comes with limitations. The good news is that upgrading to a premium subscription will cost you only the equivalent of $2.99 per month.

Why is TikTok blocked in Oman?

Oman has a history of restricting access to certain platforms, though it rarely admits to deliberate censorship. When TikTok experienced similar nationwide connection failures in April 2025, the Omani Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) blamed technical glitches.

As noted in a recent blog post by Proton VPN, the government failed to explain to reporters why these "technical reasons" affected only TikTok and no other internet services.

Whatever the reason behind the block, David Peterson, General Manager at Proton VPN, strongly condemned the move.

"The restrictions on TikTok, and similar apps, represent an attack on the rights of Oman's citizens," Peterson told TechRadar, explaining that citizens widely use the platform also for political discussion and e-commerce opportunities.

How a VPN helps bypass restrictions

"Our data is showing a sustained higher demand — indicating that at least some level of disruption may still remain," a Proton VPN spokesperson told TechRadar (Image credit: Proton)

In regions where digital rights are frequently challenged, circumvention tools become essential lifelines for maintaining free expression.

That's beacuse when an internet service provider (ISP) blocks a website or app at the behest of a government, it typically does so by restricting access to the platform's specific IP addresses.

By using a VPN service, your web traffic is encrypted and tunneled to a server located outside of your physical country.

So, if an Omani resident connects to a VPN server in a country where TikTok remains available, their local ISP can no longer see what apps they are using or which websites they are visiting.

Proton VPN is particularly popular in these sudden crises because of its robust free VPN tier. Unlike many free alternatives that severely throttle speeds or sell user data to advertisers, Proton VPN Free offers uncapped data and a strict no-logs policy.

In 2025 alone, Proton VPN downloads spiked in 62 countries as a way to bypass restrictions. Just recently, we saw Proton VPN usage spike in Turkey following new regulatory proposals, too.

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