The RAM crisis is everywhere you look these days, and it’s impossible to go a day without seeing more headlines predicting doom and gloom for tech lovers worldwide. But there’s another side to this grim situation — one that I wouldn’t even have thought about if it wasn’t directly affecting me.

It all comes down to the hidden costs of upgrading your PC, costs that sky-high memory prices have stretched to breaking point. Because for certain people, picking some new components for your computer is more complicated than simply wincing as you add a new set of memory to your online basket. When one new part necessitates changing several others, costs can balloon and upgrading becomes a whole lot more daunting.

There’s not been much conversation about this, but it’s a very real problem for a lot of people. And with the RAM crisis showing no signs of abating any time soon, it’s likely to claim more victims as the months roll on.

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A galling prospect

(Image credit: GSkill)

My gaming PC is starting to show its age. Aside from a new Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti that I somehow managed to get at below retail price last year (don’t @ me), it’s not exactly running on the newest hardware.

It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU from 2020, a B550 motherboard, and 32GB of DDR4 memory. I’ve noticed it slow down and struggle in certain tasks, so I’ve been thinking about upgrading. The problem for me, though, is that this is a much more involved process than simply buying a new CPU or a fresh set of RAM.

Because my 5600X CPU is part of the final desktop AM4 generation, any upgrade would mean stepping up to AM5. And because we’re talking about a different platform, I’d also need to purchase a new motherboard and set of memory modules to ensure that everything is compatible (AM5 only supports DDR5 RAM).

And now my problem becomes apparent. This is not just a simple swap out situation — I need to rip out and replace half of my rig if I want to freshen things up. I can’t just snap up a speedy new CPU and be done with it.

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In any ordinary timeline, that would be a costly undertaking, but not one that could potentially bankrupt you. Now, though, it’s a very different situation — and a substantially more expensive one — because my existing DDR4 memory would need to be replaced, opening me up to a whole new world of pricing pain.

Tot up the combined outlay for all the new components and it’s enough to put anyone off. Thanks to the RAM crisis, my mooted upgrade is a far more galling prospect than would normally be the case — and it doesn’t look like things are going to get better any time soon.

Work out the true costs involved

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Stenko Vlad)

For people like me who are looking to change from one hardware platform to an entirely new one, the memory shortage takes on a whole new level of pain. It’s a hidden cost that not everyone thinks about when they look at the soaring costs of RAM.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, you’ve got two choices: wait it out and accept lower performance than you’d like for longer than you’d like, or stump up a much weightier pile of cash than you’d ever hoped to. It’s not exactly a win-win scenario, but we’re short of options at the moment.

If you can upgrade other parts of your rig, as I did with my graphics card, take that opportunity to lock down gains where you can. Of course, even that is a money-gouging endeavor, but GPU prices haven’t quite kept pace with those of RAM or storage in recent months — although recent reports suggest they’re about to get much worse. Now could well be the time to act.

And if you’re considering changing any part of your PC setup, think carefully about all the costs involved. That means looking beyond the one component you want to upgrade and considering any knock-on effects that might be created thanks to compatibility issues.

That could lead to a rather unpleasant dose of sticker shock when you work out the true cost of your PC upgrade. But the last thing you want is to be surprised when you go to pull the trigger and see how much you really have to spend.

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