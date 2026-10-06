Buying a prebuilt PC usually comes down to deciding how much performance you actually need and how much you're prepared to spend getting it. Two top-end MSI desktops are discounted for Amazon Prime Day, but there's a substantial $870 difference between them.

• Best for: The Codex Z2 is our choice for most buyers, while the Aegis R2 makes more sense if you want the faster graphics card, more memory, and twice the storage.

• The deal: The MSI Codex Z2 is priced at $1399 (was $1599), while the higher-spec MSI Aegis R2 is $2269 (was $2469), both at Amazon.

• Why it matters: The Codex Z2 and Aegis R2 target different budgets, but spending more doesn't necessarily mean you're getting better value. The key question is whether the Aegis R2 offers enough extra to justify the considerable additional expense.

Which one we'd recommend

Of the two MSI beasts, the Aegis R2 is unquestionably the more powerful, but I'd recommend the Codex Z2 for most buyers. Priced at $1,399, it combines an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB graphics card. There's 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, providing a well-balanced specification.

At $2,269, the Aegis R2 steps up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 and GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7. It also doubles both the system memory and storage, giving you 32GB of DDR5 and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Both systems use air cooling with four case fans — three at the front and one at the rear — and customizable RGB lighting. They also provide USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, and multiple USB connections. MSI includes a keyboard and mouse with both.

Which MSI desktop should you buy?

✅ Buy the MSI Codex Z2 if...

You want the better-value desktop PC of the two. Its Ryzen 7 8700F, RTX 5060 Ti, 16GB of DDR5, and 1TB SSD provide a balanced specification without pushing the price beyond $1,400.

✅ Buy the MSI Aegis R2 instead if...

You're prepared to spend another $870 for the higher-tier RTX 5070, Core Ultra 7 265, 32GB of memory, and 2TB SSD. It's the clear performance winner and gives you more headroom for gaming and demanding creative tasks.