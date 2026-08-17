Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is built for creative professionals who need considerably more power than an everyday laptop can hope to provide. And the 2026 MacBook Pro with an M5 Pro chip is currently discounted to $2760 (was $29990 at Amazon.

At a time when Apple has just increased prices across the board, that $239 is one worth jumping on. The M5 Pro chip has an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, backed by 24GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD that is up to twice as fast as the previous generation. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 7.

The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display remains one of the biggest reasons for creatives to choose the larger MacBook Pro. It can reach 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, with a claimed 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Why we recommend it

The M5 Pro is the heart of the laptop and its 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU can handle even the most demanding workloads and hardware acceleration for AI which developers and creators running compatible models and tools locally will appreciate.

The 24GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD make it even more useful and the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is beautiful with 1,600 nits peak brightness. Combined with the performance available whether you're plugged in or running from the battery, this is essentially a high-end desktop-class workstation you can carry with you.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has dropped this 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro from $2,999 to $2,759.99, taking $239 (and a cent) off the regular price, or around 8%.

That's not an enormous percentage discount, but $239 is a solid reduction on a brand new high-end Apple laptop. It isn't the cheapest it's ever been however. That was $2,430 back in June, which was before Apple increased prices across its entire tech range.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro if...

You need a laptop for creative workloads that can actually take advantage of the M5 Pro's considerable processing power. The combination of an 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and 24GB of unified memory gives you a machine that can handle pretty much everything you might want to throw at it.

The large 16.2-inch XDR display gives you considerably more working space than Apple's smaller laptops, and its high brightness and contrast make it particularly attractive for photo and video work.

❌ Skip the 16-inch MacBook Pro if...

If your workload doesn't require anywhere near as much creative power then a MacBook Air or less powerful MacBook Pro with the general M5 chip would make considerably more financial sense.

Portability is another consideration. The 16-inch MacBook Pro gives you a large workspace, but if you're constantly carrying your laptop between meetings, classes, or while traveling, one of Apple's smaller models will be far easier to live with.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Even with the discount, you're spending more than $2,700 on a laptop, so it only really makes sense if you'll benefit from the M5 Pro's performance, large XDR display, or professional capabilities. This is a powerhouse that people with advanced creative needs will benefit from, other professionals less so.