In June, Apple unfortunately had to raise prices on its MacBook and iPad lineups due to surging RAM and component costs. Ever since the price hike, discounts have been rare, which is why today's deal on Apple's 11-inch iPad Air is a welcome surprise.

The retailer has the 2026 iPad Air M4 on sale for $649 (originally $749), which is the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price increase. So while we've seen the iPad drop to $519.99 before, the base price is now $749, which is a whopping $150 more than its starting cost of $599.



• Shop more daily deals at Amazon

In our iPad Air M4 review, we called the tablet the iPad most people should buy, thanks to its performance and price. Released in March, it packs a powerful M4 processor that Apple claims is 30% faster than its predecessor, delivering laptop-like performance and powering Apple Intelligence. The tablet also features an 11-inch LED display, Wi-Fi 7 support, LTE or 5G connectivity, and now includes 12GB of RAM. You also get 12MP front and rear cameras, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.

Save $100 on Apple's iPad Air M4

Apple 11-inch iPad Air M4, : was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Read more Read less ▼

Keep in mind that today's discount is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad Air M4 since the July price hikes. Below are more of today's best Apple deals from Amazon, including impressive discounts on AirPods, the Apple Watch, and the MacBook Neo.

More of today's best Apple deals at Amazon

Save $30 Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.



Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.



Read our full Apple Watch 11 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $49.01 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399.99 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼