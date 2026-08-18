The iPad Air M4 hits its biggest discount yet since Apple's recent price hikes — save $100 at Amazon
Get the powerful and speedy iPad for $649
In June, Apple unfortunately had to raise prices on its MacBook and iPad lineups due to surging RAM and component costs. Ever since the price hike, discounts have been rare, which is why today's deal on Apple's 11-inch iPad Air is a welcome surprise.
The retailer has the 2026 iPad Air M4 on sale for $649 (originally $749), which is the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price increase. So while we've seen the iPad drop to $519.99 before, the base price is now $749, which is a whopping $150 more than its starting cost of $599.
• Shop more daily deals at Amazon
In our iPad Air M4 review, we called the tablet the iPad most people should buy, thanks to its performance and price. Released in March, it packs a powerful M4 processor that Apple claims is 30% faster than its predecessor, delivering laptop-like performance and powering Apple Intelligence. The tablet also features an 11-inch LED display, Wi-Fi 7 support, LTE or 5G connectivity, and now includes 12GB of RAM. You also get 12MP front and rear cameras, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.
Save $100 on Apple's iPad Air M4
The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Read moreRead less▼
Keep in mind that today's discount is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad Air M4 since the July price hikes. Below are more of today's best Apple deals from Amazon, including impressive discounts on AirPods, the Apple Watch, and the MacBook Neo.
More of today's best Apple deals at Amazon
The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Read our full AirPods 4 with ANC review
Read moreRead less▼
This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
Read our full Apple Watch 11 review
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review
Read moreRead less▼
The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
Read our full MacBook Neo review
Read moreRead less▼
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.