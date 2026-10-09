Apple's most extreme Mac Studio, an M5 Ultra with 512GB of memory aimed at running huge AI models locally, is due to ship in late October. And that might be one reason why I'm seeing the - ahem - "cheaper" M5 Max model dropping $200 in price right now.

• Best for: Creative professionals and AI developers who want Mac Studio power without paying M5 Ultra prices.

• The deal: The Apple Mac Studio (M5 Max, 36GB, 512GB) is $2299 (was $2499) at B&H Photo.

• Why it matters: We're expecting to see more of the 512GB M5 Ultra at Apple's upcoming event next week. And I reckon we could be looking at prices starting well above $10,000. That makes the M5 Max Mac Studio the machine most people can realistically buy, and it's now cheaper as the new flagship approaches.

Today's best Mac Studio (M5 Max) deal

Save $200 Apple Mac Studio (M5 Max): was $2,499 now $2,299 at BHPhoto This is the base M5 Max configuration, with an 18-core CPU, 32-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. It has four Thunderbolt 5 ports, 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, an SD card slot and Wi-Fi 7, and B&H notes that supply at this price is limited.

Why we recommend it

Our roundup of M5 Ultra Mac Studio reviews revealed the Ultra's real strength is local AI, while its multi-core lead over the M5 Max is only about 26% and single-core performance is about the same, which is why the roundup points most creative users to the M5 Max. The M5 Max is the best-suited model for most professionals, as 36GB of memory fits many workflows. However, 1TB is a more practical starting point for storage than 512GB, and that's currently discounted to $2579 (was $2799) on the site.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $2,299, this is $200 (8%) off Apple's $2,499 starting price. Now, Mac Studio discounts may improve in the months after launch, especially around Black Friday, so this may not be the lowest price it reaches - but it's the lowest I've seen right now. As with previous Macs, you can't upgrade the memory in this model later, so make sure 36GB is enough before you buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Apple Mac Studio (M5 Max) if...

You want Mac Studio performance for creative work or local AI at around $2,300, and you don't need the M5 Ultra's 512GB memory ceiling.

❌ Skip the Apple Mac Studio (M5 Max) if...

You need the 512GB M5 Ultra for large local AI models, or you want more than 512GB of storage without an external drive.