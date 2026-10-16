After what seems like an eternity of waiting, preorders have now officially opened for the Apple iPhone Duo. If you're looking to secure your device, then check out my list of the best retailers just below — including today's best promotions and deals.

The Apple iPhone Duo was officially unveiled last month, but the device has been subject to a particularly long period between the unveiling and the initial preorder window. That wait is now over, and with a provisional delivery date of October 23rd, there isn't long now until you can finally get Apple's first foldable device in hand.

Note that the iPhone Duo officially launches at $1,999 / £1,999 and will be available at Apple both in-store and online. Preorders are also open at major partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, as well as UK networks such as O2, Vodafone, and EE. Available deals include trade-in rebates of up to $1,200 off, so it's crucial to assess what you're eligible for if you're looking to get the biggest possible discount.

Best iPhone Duo preorder deals in the US

Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's opening deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo in total without the need for trading in. According to the product page, Verizon is throwing in additional device credit here, which equates to an impressive $30/mo saving in total. Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T

AT&T's opening preorder deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. Currently available is an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and new line at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's opening deal offers a couple of ways to save on the brand new iPhone Duo. First up, you can trade in for an excellent discount of up to $1,000 if you pick up the device alongside a new line on the Experience Beyond plan. Secondly, if you're a new customer, you can actually port your number over from another carrier and skip the trade-in criteria completely with a line on the Experience Beyond plan. If that plan doesn't fit, then note that you can still trade in for a discount on the more affordable plans. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile's opening deal is in line with other major carriers, but it could be a great choice if you're already an Xfinity internet customer. For example, you can trade in an old device to get an excellent $1,000 discount off the Duo, plus an unlimited mobile plan for as cheap as $15/mo if it's your first year of service. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Duo: up to $885 off with trade, or leasing options at Apple

Apple's own iPhone Duo deals remain the best (and only) option for unlocked devices. Nonetheless, there are a few good options here for upgraders. First is the usual trade-in rebate, which is hitting up to $885 for unlocked devices in this preorder window. Another option for this year is Apple's new upgrade program, which lets you lease a device for two years. That actually equates to being cheaper than buying a device outright, and you're also entitled to upgrades. Of course, it comes with the caveat of having to pay a monthly fee — and you don't own your device, either! Read more Read less ▼

Best iPhone Duo preorders in the UK

iPhone Duo: from £47 per month with a £12 upfront fee

The iPhone Duo preorder offers at Sky Mobile start at £47 per month with a £12 upfront fee for the handset. You can then add a 75GB data package for £14, instead of the usual price of £22. If you have a device to trade in as well, you can get an extra £535 off. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to £855 off with a trade-in and from £27.45 per month

The iPhone Duo is available to preorder at Vodafone on the network's standard plans from £27.45 per month, or on the latest SuperMobile plan with 5G+ from £50.46 per month. Both of these require a £100 upfront payment, but you can also trade in an old iPhone for up to £855 off as well. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: from £73.57 a month

EE doesn't appear to have any particular deals on the iPhone Duo, at least right now, so all we're seeing is the option to buy it on contract from £73.57 per month or buy it SIM-free and trade in your current phone for up to £75- off. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: save up to £1,035 when you trade in

Three is offering one of the biggest trade-in rebates we've seen in the UK with up to £1,035 off when you hand over another device to pick up the iPhone Duo. You can also customize your plan with unlimted data for as little as £26 and the option to include some AirPods Pro 3. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: save up to £90 with a Clubcard and get a £100 gift card

Clubcard holders get the best offers on the iPhone Duo at Tesco Mobile. You can choose between the 25GB data package for £77.49 per month or the 250GB option for £85.49 per month. The larger data option also includes a £100 Tesco gift card. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: what's new?

(Image credit: Apple)

Quite a lot, actually. Considering the iPhone Duo is Apple's first attempt at a foldable phone. In typical Apple fashion, the brand has taken a slightly different approach to Samsung, Google, and other brands by adopting a shorter and wider form factor with the Duo. The device more closely resembles a passport than the traditional book-style foldable phones — almost like an iPad mini that you can fold and take anywhere.

The iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch outer display, plus a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display with an interesting matte-like finish that supposedly diminishes the visible 'fold' that you often see on these displays.

The device also features the new A20 Pro chipset and a titanium frame, which Apple says is reinforced by ceramic fibres. Apple has also placed an emphasis on a few exclusive software features, including new Liquid Glass animations and wide-screen support for popular apps. To aid its productivity credentials, Apple Pencil support is also added with the Duo — a first for iPhones.

Note, however, that the Duo has a few core iPhone features missing, like Face ID, a telephoto camera, and the action button, which are all there on the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.